Grace McMahon will be singing in front of nearly 30,000 people on Friday.

Jefferson’s very own Grace McMahon is honored to sing the national anthem at the Milwaukee Brewers vs. the Cincinnati Reds game on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.

McMahon, 20, is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts studying vocal performance with an emphasis in opera.

