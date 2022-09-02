Jefferson Resident will Sing National Anthem at Brewers Game By Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Sep 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Grace McMahon will be singing in front of nearly 30,000 people on Friday. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jefferson’s very own Grace McMahon is honored to sing the national anthem at the Milwaukee Brewers vs. the Cincinnati Reds game on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.McMahon, 20, is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts studying vocal performance with an emphasis in opera.The Peck School of the Arts reached out to Grace with this opportunity. She submitted a recording of her singing the national anthem and sent it to a Brewers representative that was approved.She has been singing and performing since she was 4 years old. Prior to college McMahon worked with professional opera singer Kay Sparling for 10 years.McMahon attended Kettle Moraine’s High School for Arts and Performance and has been in several local musical theater productions including many with Fort Atkinson Community Theatre. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
