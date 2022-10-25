The Jefferson Rotary Club honored three Jefferson High School seniors as Student Rotarian for the month of October.
Selected for their scholarship, leadership, and service, the students had the honor of attending Jefferson Rotary Club luncheons throughout the month, where they heard from guest speakers on events of community interest.
This month's honorees include Dylan Dettmann of Rome, Jordan Gehl of Jefferson, and Rowan Wilson of Watertown.
A resident of Rome, Dettmann lives with his mom, dad, brother and a dog. He loves fishing at the Rome dam and will always remember reeling in a 15-pound catfish he caught there. He also enjoys golf and metal detecting with his grandpa.
His extracurriculars have included basketball, golf, football, Chess Club, the DECA marketing club, the school math team, and Esports.
His community service has included proctoring a Math 24 meet for younger students, volunteering at soup kitchens, helping clean the Rome fire station, assisting the elderly, and participating in the Hoops for Hope fundraiser.
After graduation, Dettmann plans to head to a University of Wisconsin school to obtain a bachelor’s degree in software engineering and then to attain his master’s and doctoral degrees. Ultimately, he hopes to open his own software firm catering to small and growing businesses which need data systems and storage.
Jordan Gehl has one older brother, a cat and a dog and loves taking her dog on walks in the park. She plays volleyball and soccer for the high school team and swims competitively in the summer.
Her extracurricular involvement has included induction into the Tri-M Music Honor Society, the Herodotus (social studies) honor society, and the National Honor Society.
She has also represented her peers on Student Council.
Gehl also represented the school at Rotary Youth Awards camp, Badger Girls State, and WILS/Wisconsin Leadership.
Her volunteer service has included ushering and greeting at her church, tutoring other students, and making tie-blankets for children in need.
After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university and obtain a bachelor’s degree in political science, then to go on to law school.
Rowan Wilson lives in Watertown with his parents and younger sibling Michael.
He loves theatre, painting and writing fiction. He reads a lot. Recently, he has gotten more into classical literature, and he is also very interested in history.
During high school, he has been very involved in drama club, forensics (state), one-act theatre competition (state), the school musicals and the vocal music program.
He sings with the Vocal Jazz Ensemble at the school and was honored to be selected for the conference honors choir. He has done Solo and Ensemble every year, even virtual, and has gone to state with multiple performances.
Through JHS, Wilson has also taken part in National Honor Society, the Tri-M Music Honor Society, Unity for Equality, the AFS foreign student club, History Bowl, Team Trivia, the National Art Honor Society, Raise Your Voice Club (freshman year secretary), and currently volunteers through the school's academic achievement center.
Wilson has been a member of the Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club since kindergarten and has done numerous volunteer service projects through the club. He led the drive to build and set up a Little Free Library at the Farmington Ballpark. He has served at the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast many years and has helped with educational programs at area assisted living facilities.
He has served as a 4-H junior leader judging Cloverbud projects at fair for several years, has tied blankets for children in the hospital, has collected food and gifts for Adoration Abode, and served meals to the needy at Loaves and Fishes at the Watertown Moravian Church.
Some of Wilson’s favorite volunteering activities have been roadside and trail cleanups because you never know what you’ll find.
Also through 4-H, Wilson has served as club secretary, historian and reporter, served as a youth leader in various projects, and been part of the Wisconsin State 4-H Drama Company for two years. The drama company, called DCo for short, helps lead drama and improv activities for younger students and performs at the Wisconsin Youth Leadership Conference.
Independently, Wilson has volunteered at the Jefferson and Oconomowoc libraries and spent a year as a library intern in Oconomowoc.
After graduation, Wilson is considering attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, UChicago or Beloit College to study English/History.
