JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Rotary Club is honoring three Student Rotarians for the month of February, all of them seniors at Jefferson High School who were selected for their scholarship, leadership and community service.
The honorees all were invited to join the Jefferson Rotary Club for its weekly luncheon meetings throughout the month, where they have the opportunity to hear a variety of guest speakers.
This month's honorees include Joanna Guevara, Gracyn Geyer and Dylan Burow.
Guevara
Guevara, of Jefferson, has two younger brothers and enjoys spending time with family, reading, cooking, yoga and exercise. Her favorite subjects in school are chemistry and math. She also enjoys politics, books and fitness.
Her extracurricular involvement at Jefferson High School has included membership in the Future Business Leaders of America and the Distributive Education Clubs of America marketing chapter, AFS foreign student club, National Honor Society, Latino Club, Rotary Interact, and Health Occupations Students of America.
In terms of community involvement, she has helped with local fish fry fundraisers, Tomorrow's Hope efforts, volunteered for a gift-wrapping project at East Elementary School and participated in the Rotary Interact Blankets of Hope project.
After graduation from high school, Guevara is looking at three potential career directions: in real-estate, dermatology or pharmacology.
Geyer
Geyer, of Jefferson, has one younger sister. She enjoys spending time with family, swimming, baking and reading. She serves as a lifeguard at the Jefferson Aquatic Center in the summer.
In terms of extracurricular involvement at Jefferson High School, she has competed with the swim team, been part of Rotary Interact service club, served on Student Council, taken part in the Tomorrow's Hope Club, and been part of Health Occupations Students of America.
Her community involvement includes service through the Gemuetlichkeit organization, in her church, and specifically teaching Sunday School classes, which she has done since the eighth grade.
After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university on a pre-med program and then continue to medical school with hopes of becoming a pediatrician.
Burow
Burow, of Jefferson, is an only child. He enjoys technical classes most of all, and is committed to studying hard and being organized despite the fact that he has ADHD, which can make that difficult.
His extracurriculars and co-curriculars at Jefferson High School include band — playing the trombone, baritone and tuba — and jazz band, for which he plays the bass keyboard.
He also serves as a mentor for younger musicians through Band Buddies.
Additionally, he is part of SkillsUSA, Chess club and History Bowl.
He earned a Citizen of the Month award for exhibiting the positive character traits promoted by the school district, and additionally was named Student of the Month by the art department.
Outside of school, Burow has been involved at his church, served as a student volunteer at Twice is Nice, and works at Presidential Limousines after school.
Among his community service activities have been leading his SkillsUSA fundraising team, as well as ushering and helping elderly neighbors with yard work.
After graduation, Burow plans to attend a two- or four-year school to earn a degree in industrial/mechanical design in order to develop technology in the transportation field.
