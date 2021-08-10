JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson continued the process of filling in open staff positions Monday during its regular board meeting.
New hires brought to the school board on Monday included Abbey Anfang, tabbed to fill a classroom teaching position at East Elementary School, and Kathryn Larson, tabbed for an open English teaching position at Jefferson High School.
Meanwhile, a previous hire, Brooke Bross, retracted her application.
Anfang, of Jefferson, has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in elementary education in 2020. Her teaching experience is limited but she did do long-term substitute teaching in the Lake Mills schools last year.
Larson, of Marathon, attained her bachelor’s degree from the UW-Stevens Point in 2014, with a major in English education and a minor in communication.
She has a total of six and a half years’ teaching experience, most recently having taught for four and a half years in the D.C. Everest school district, teaching English at the middle and high school levels.
Before that, she put in two years with the Southern Door schools teaching English grades 7 through 12.
Larson was recommended as the top candidate by the interview team and also is being assigned to a co-curricular position as assistant forensics advisor.
Bross, who previously had been approved for this English position at the high school, retracted her application in a letter to the school district dated last week after accepting a higher-level position with the Burlington schools.
