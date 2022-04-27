JEFFERSON — Under the COVID-19 mitigation protocols in place just a month or two ago, Sullivan Elementary School students and staff would be masking up in response to high virus transmission levels at that school.
In mid-March, however, the Jefferson school board had voted to drop those requirements along with the contact tracing and quarantine and isolation measures that had been in place in the district earlier in the pandemic.
At that time, the board had decided to keep the COVID-19 dashboard up. This chart of COVID-19 cases at each district building now serves as an informational measure to help guide families’ actions, such as whether they wanted their own child to wear a mask or not, even though thresholds that would have required masking at a certain level of transmission have been dropped.
Looking at this dashboard, district residents easily can see the current cases and trends at each school and where they fall in terms of low, moderate, substantial or high levels of transmission.
Seeing their school in the red, or “high” zone, some families still wondered whether certain protective measures should be kicking in, and that has caused some confusion in the district, school board member Seth Ebel said.
Thus, on Monday, the reorganized board — with two new members — took action to clarify the district’s current policy and alleviate any confusion on the part of district families.
That action came in several parts.
First, the board voted to officially retire pages 4 and 5 of the fall 2021 “Plan, Prepare and Respond” instructional protocols regarding COVID-19 mitigation measures.
Secondly, the board officially authorized the superintendent and administration to continue to provide current information on COVID-19 transmission levels at each school building on the COVID-19 dashboard that can be found on the district website, and to send out notifications to families through the “Bright Arrow” public messaging system in keeping with past practice when transmission levels at a particular building reach substantial or high levels.
These notices no longer are tied to any specific mitigation measure required of the public and students, however.
Lastly, the board voted to reaffirm the guideline sheet entitled “When to Keep Your Child Home From School,” which is available to families on the district website. This sheet provides guidance on when students should be kept home due to certain symptoms or confirmation of a communicable disease, including but not limited to COVID-19.
This document providing parental guidance already was in effect, but given the confusion among school district families the board decided to confirm the guidelines with another vote. The measure passed unanimously.
