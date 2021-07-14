JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school board received a late resignation letter Monday from a math and computer science teacher at Jefferson High School.
Jason Marin’s letter of resignation stated that Monday would be his last day with the district, as he is leaving to accept another opportunity.
Meanwhile, the board handled a new hire. Recommended for hire was Britain Welch of Janesville, who was chosen by the hiring committee as the top candidate for the shared school psychologist position at Jefferson Middle School and West Elementary School.
Welch received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2015 and is expected to finish his master’s degree program this month through the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
He has no teaching experience but does have four years of related experience as lead care coordinator with Alternatives in Psychological Consultation, Wauwatosa.
Welch will be applying for a Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction education license.
In other personnel matters, the school board approved a new position description for an elementary math interventionist position, which will be financed through pandemic grant funds.
This person will help address learning loss in math due to the disruptions of the pandemic.
Lastly, the district approved the creation of AVID 9 and AVID 10 courses for credit at the ninth- and 10th-grade level at Jefferson High School. The cross-curricular courses are rigorous, inquiry-based and teach strategies for academic, study, and organizational success.
Watch for a feature on the AVID program, how it’s being implemented and how recruitment is going in an upcoming edition of the Daily Union.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.