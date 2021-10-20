JEFFERSON — In the last two weeks, the Jefferson schools have seen COVID-19 cases see-saw, with numbers so high one week they triggered a health department warning, then dropping down the next.
Then, on Monday the district learned of 13 more COVID-positives in its schools, with another 16 tests pending.
In response to this surge, the School District of Jefferson Board of Education called an emergency meeting Monday night to discuss and adjust COVID mitigation measures.
After considering a number of factors, the board decided to tweak the district’s COVID-19 mitigation measures yet again.
Henceforth, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard will be updated daily, as opposed to once a week.
Now, if an individual school hits a 2% transmission threshold, masks will be “highly recommended” and tracing of positive individuals’ close contacts will kick in for 14 days, rather than seven.
If an individual school hits the 3% transmission threshold, the mandatory mask requirement will kick in and contact tracing will be done for the next 14 days (again, as opposed to seven.)
Monday night’s meeting was announced under the emergency meetings policy, with public notice given more than two hours ahead of the meeting time as required under open meetings regulations.
At the meeting, the board considered the Oct. 12 letter from the Jefferson County Health Department, which had asked the district to implement an immediate mask requirement for adults and students at all of its schools in response to a surge of cases seen ahead of that date, most notably at Jefferson Middle School.
The board also looked at a letter Superintendent Charles Urness sent the health department in response to its Oct. 12 notice.
Urness’ letter sought clarification on whether the district needed to set an emergency board meeting right away. He also asked why, if this measure is necessary, the county health department chose to advise rather than mandate masks in the local schools as the Dane County Health Department has done.
The board also reviewed recent COVID-19 numbers, which showed another concerning uptick in cases in the Jefferson schools.
“By the end of the day, we had a number of positives come in — 13 in one day,” Urness said. “They were not all in one building, but spread across the district.”
He said he could not ascertain whether the jump in cases was due to tests piling up over the weekend, or whether this reflected increased spread in the schools.
There definitely has been in-school transmission this year, officials have noted, as opposed to last year which saw very little transmission in the schools. Last year, the mask requirement was in effect throughout the year inside school buildings.
Speaking at the board meeting was school nurse Lynn Zaspel, who noted that in addition to the 13 confirmed COVID positives recorded on Monday, the district still was waiting on the results of 16 additional tests administered on Monday.
“These students were symptomatic, which is concerning,” Urness said. “We don’t know what the result will be, whether COVID, a cold or the flu, but people should not be coming to school with symptoms. In this era, there is not any stigma to missing school when you’re sick.”
Zaspel said students still are coming to school sick, and the district is having to test and send them home. As a precautionary measure, the district has asked that families do a symptom-check at home each morning before students come to school.
Also at Monday’s emergency meeting, the school board reviewed the recommendation from the district’s insurance carrier, M3, which urged the district to follow the recommendations of the health department out of concern for liability.
Officials noted that at least two Wisconsin school districts — Waukesha and Fall Creek — have been sued by families who asserted that their districts failed to take the necessary precautions to protect their children from getting COVID-19.
The concern is that lawsuits at the federal level would not carry a $50,000 maximum as in the state courts, but instead would have no limit on liability.
There have been threats of suits from the other direction as well, from people who feel their rights are being violated and their children’s health imperiled by mask requirements.
After deliberation, school board member Matthew Peltier made the motion to tweak the district’s COVID-19 mitigation measures surrounding thresholds of transmission.
These changes included moving to daily rather than weekly dashboard updates, requiring contact tracing for 14 days if a school hits the 2% transmission threshold, and requiring mask-wearing by all adults and children as well as contact tracing for a 14-day period if a school hits the 3% transmission level.
“At this point we are getting really close to the ‘substantial’ (defined as 2% transmission in a week) level,” Urness said. “Should we reach that level and these measures kick in, we will use the Bright Arrow messaging system to alert parents.”
He said families should be on the alert for these messages, as it is conceivable that an email would be sent in the evening noting that masks would be required by the next morning when school starts.
The next school board meeting will take place Monday, Oct. 25. The agenda for that meeting has not yet been set, but it is possible that COVID-19 mitigation measures again will come up, especially if the district continues to see new positives.
