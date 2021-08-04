JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson recorded a total of $3,929 worth of donations in the past month, bringing the 2021 year-to-date donation total to $63,670.35.

Approved this month were the following donations:

From the Anhalt Music Trust, a donation in the amount of $2,979 to go toward a conga drum, conga stand and bag, bass clarinet cases and bass clarinet refurbishing.

From the Knights of Columbus, a monetary donation of $250 toward the Jefferson High School Brothers and Sisters in Christ club's free community Thanksgiving dinner.

From the American Transmission Company and the Milwaukee Bucks, $300 through the Trees for Threes partnership, for use at the Jefferson Middle School.

From Denise Reichhoff, Jefferson High School band director, $400 worth of labor involving the painting and tuning of four steel drums for use by the Jefferson High School Steel Drum Ensemble.

