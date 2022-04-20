JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson is seeking citizens’ input on its long-term facilities plans.
The district is working with School Perceptions to create a survey to gauge community support for various facilities maintenance/upgrades measures.
The survey now is being finalized and sent to an external proofreader.
By April 25, the district will be mailing the survey to staff members so that they are aware of what it asks, and can field any questions that come their way from parents and community members.
Around May 2, the survey will land in the mailboxes of school district residents. The survey also will be sent to families from outside the district who have enrolled their children in the Jefferson schools.
These folks’ opinion also will be taken into account, although the survey primarily is intended to gauge voters’ opinion, and those outside the district cannot vote in Jefferson school district elections or on any school-district-related referendum.
The deadline for returning survey answers will be May 18.
Consultant Rob DeMeuse, of School Perceptions, will present the survey results at a school board meeting June 13.
Over the coming summer, then, the school board is expected to vote on whether to go to referendum based on the results of the survey results.
Jefferson schools Superintendent Charles Urness noted that preliminary numbers from the April 5 election show that Wisconsin voters approved just over 80 percent of the school referendum questions on the ballot.
That breaks down to 65 questions which passed and 16 which failed.
Non-recurring referendums to exceed the revenue limit led the way, Urness said, with a 92% pass rate. Of these, 35 passed and three failed.
Meanwhile, 25 debt referendum questions passed and 10 failed.
The surveyDistrict residents will be able to take the survey online or on paper by requesting a copy at the district office. Each survey-taker will receive a one-use survey code which will expire once used, to prevent any duplication.
If more than one generation/household reside at the same address, people can contact the school district office to obtain a second survey code.
School Perceptions will handle the results from both online and paper surveys; district office personnel will not be involved other than to hand out the blank paper copies as requested.
Survey-takers will be asked about what they would support in terms of investment into school district facilities, as the district considers renovations at various schools.
How much the community will support will help determine which option the district goes with in terms of future referendums.
Particularly at issue is what will happen to East Elementary School, which is the oldest of the district buildings. While the building is stately and historic, several of its infrastructure systems need major renovation.
Investing in a major remodel of that building would cost more than shutting down East and expanding West Elementary School to absorb the extra students.
Survey-takers who live in the district also will be asked what effect they believe the school district has on their home value and property values throughout the district.
“There is a close correlation between satisfaction with one’s school district and willingness to fund improvements,” said DeMeuse.
District planners are looking at improvements at Sullivan Elementary School, Jefferson High School and Jefferson Middle School, including accommodations for people with disabilities and fire safety/sprinkler systems as required to meet updated codes.
What happens with East and West, though, will depend on what the community is willing to support.
The survey also will ask local residents whether they support non-essential “extras” like improvements to the high school’s Performing Arts Center or the district sports and fitness facilities, which see a high rate of usage not only by students but also by the community.
Depending on what community members indicate they would support, the district could be looking at a referendum of anywhere between $34 million and $74 million.
DeMeuse noted that individual voters likely are to make that decision not based on the total amount of the referendum, but rather on the direct impact a given referendum would have on their property tax bills.
Urness noted that this survey and the pending referendum — whatever form it takes — are the result of hundreds of hours of meetings and consideration by the district’s ad hoc facilities committee, made up of diverse representatives of the school and community, including members with expertise in many different areas such as finance and construction.
