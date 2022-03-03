JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school district has just made its biannual debt service payment, leaving the district with a total of $24 million in long-term debt.
Large-scale, referendum-approved borrowing typically is paid back over a 20-year period.
The new Jefferson Middle School project now has been entirely paid for. Remaining debt includes prior service obligations through the Wisconsin Retirement System, the Jefferson High School expansion and renovation project completed in 2012, and the energy exemption bonds the district took out a few years ago.
Payments are evened out over the years and are projected to stay at around $3 million a year or a little less than that, said Laura Peachey, director of business services for the School District of Jefferson.
By 2031, the only existing debt that still will be owed will be the energy exemption bonds. These were issued in 2014 under Wisconsin Act 32, which allowed for debt issuance outside of revenue limits for energy conservation projects. The amount borrowed at that time was $3.875 million.
The projects completed with this money included mechanical controls upgrades at the middle school, building envelope improvements at the middle school, and all three of the district’s elementary schools, hot water piping system treatments at West and East, roof replacement at West and Sullivan, and technology improvements district-wide.
Each of these projects aimed at improving efficiency and generating long-term energy and budget savings for the district.
Then, by 2034, if the district takes on no additional debt the Jefferson schools will be debt-free.
Over the years, the district has refinanced whenever possible to take advantage of low interest rates. The last time this was done was in 2020-21, with record low interest rates. Through this refinancing, the district saved $624,527 in interest costs over the remaining terms of the refinanced issues.
Members of the School District of Jefferson Board of Education received a report on the district’s long-term debt earlier this week as part of their budget-planning process for 2022-23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.