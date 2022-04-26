SDOJ logo

JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson accepted a total of $65,788.22 in donations in the past month, bringing the 2022 year-to-date total to $82,963.37.

New donations accepted this month include the following:

Topping the list, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation provided a total of $25,749.40 to fund five hydroponic fork farms and supplies to implement a program of fresh food grown on site, with facilities at each district school.

Another significant donation came from the Jefferson Community Foundation, which donated $20,327.08 to Jefferson Middle School for its art department. The money will go toward the purchase of a clay mixer, masks, filters and the accompanying ventilation system.

The Jefferson Community Foundation also provided another donation, this one in the amount of $2,000, toward the implementation of new Hope Squads and related suicide-prevention activities.

The American Heart Association donated $200 to East Elementary School for physical education equipment following the school’s participation in the Kids’ Heart Challenge.

An anonymous donor contributed $90 to the Eagle Closet at Jefferson High School, to help provide clothing, personal care and other needed items to assist homeless and needy students.

Another anonymous donor provided $500 to West Elementary School toward student support efforts.

Another anonymous donor provided $1,000 to West to go toward second-grade literacy materials.

Casey’s General Store of Jefferson provided a loyalty donation to East Elementary School in the amount of $6.40.

Doug and Becky Messman donated $250 in support of the softball program to Jefferson High School.

Illene Turner provided $8,000 worth of stained glass materials to the district for student enrichment programs district-wide.

The Jefferson County Drug-Free Coalition contributed two HALO Vape Sensor devices valued at a total of $1,958.72 to be used at Jefferson Middle School and Jefferson High School.

The Jefferson High School Eagles Athletic Booster Club donated golf bags, valued at $905, for the 2022 high school golf season.

The Jefferson Middle School Parent-Teacher Association contributed $1,450 worth of eighth grade memory books to be presented to eighth-graders finishing their careers at the middle school this year.

Kelley Williamson Company/Mobil presented $500 through its educational alliance program to Jefferson High School.

The Kiwanis Club of Jefferson donated $1,500 toward the Eagle Closet at Jefferson High School.

Solitaire Designs contributed $150 worth of artist paper to the high school.

The Sullivan Elementary School Parents and Teachers Helping Students organization donated $816.62 worth of items to outfit an outdoor learning classroom at that school.

Sullivan PATHS also contributed $385 worth of student planners for second- through fifth grade students for use during the 2022-23 school year at that school.

Load comments