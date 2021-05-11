JEFFERSON — Jefferson school Superintendent Mark Rollefson notified families Monday morning that the School District of Jefferson has observed an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among students in the past three weeks.
That increase has led to a broader radius of COVID-19 exposures which have sent large groups of students into quarantine.
“This has certainly been unfortunate,” Rollefson said, addressing both the positive cases and those who had to be quarantined as close contacts.
“For the most part, this has affected our high school students, but we have had some recent cases at all levels,” he said.
The disruption has affected sports teams and clubs, depopulated classes, and hindered individual students who had been working on projects on-site, among other challenges.
For example, a recent Advanced Placement test (held off-site to assure social distancing) saw its participation numbers drop, as a number of students had to enter quarantine and could not take the test for which they’d been preparing all year.
(A high enough score on an AP test can gain students college credits and/or eliminate prerequisites from many colleges and universities.)
While most of the affected AP students were able to reschedule, not everyone was able to make the alternate date.
As positive cases have risen, the Jefferson schools also have fielded a number of questions from parents regarding the rules about quarantine.
Following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, the district currently requires students to quarantine if they have been determined to be a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district has a flowchart directing people as to which period of quarantine they should use (seven days, 10 days or 14 days) depending on several factors. The day of exposure is considered “Day 0.”
The 14-day quarantine has no conditions, allowing a quarantined student to return to school on the 15th day.
In contrast, the seven and 10-day quarantines carry a number of rules and caveats, including a precisely timed COVID-19 test (non-rapid version), the ability to isolate, and no symptoms emerging during the time of quarantine.
These rules have been in effect since January, when the school board adopted updated guidance from the CDC and the county health department.
“This has certainly been a challenging year in so many ways,” Rollefson said at the end of his parent communication, asking for families’ continued support in order to make the last four weeks of school as successful as possible.
To minimize the impact of the continuing pandemic on students’ and families’ lives, the district urges people to continue to take pandemic precautions such as masking and social distancing if indoors and/or in areas with lots of people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.