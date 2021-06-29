JEFFERSON — Jefferson school administrators are building budgets for next school year with the assumption that neither per-pupil allotments nor categorical aid dollars will increase in the coming year.
That’s the assessment of Laura Peachey, district director of business services.
The school district will be in its third year of the previously approved operating referendum, which will provide a boost in the amount of $775,000, Peachey noted.
The district also expects $458,162 in ESSER (pandemic relief) funds for the 2021-22 school year.
As budgets are built off the number of students in attendance, declining enrollments continue to be an issue for the Jefferson schools, as with many school districts across the state where the overall birth rate continues to drop.
Membership (an enrollment figure that calculates half-time pre-kindergartners as a portion of the full-time student and also calculates in any summer school enrollees based on the number of classes they take and time spent in the program) steadily has dropped in recent years.
The district recorded 1,863 full-time equivalent students in 2018-19. That dropped to 1,798 in 2019-20 and 1,735 in 2020-21.
The projection for 2021-22 currently stands at 1,696 full-time-equivalent students.
Countering that trend to some degree, the Jefferson district has seen its open enrollment numbers steadily increase for the last few years, with 177 out-of-district students choosing to enter the Jefferson schools in 2018-19; 190 enrolling in 2019-20; 230 in 2020-21; and 245 in 2021-22.
Equalized property values also are expected to be a mildly positive factor. These values have risen since 2017, but that increase has been leveling off for the last year. Generally, the more property-rich a district is, the more it has to work with in terms of property tax revenue.
However, state equalization aid has been going down, from $12,312,816 in 2018-19 to $12,221,083 in 2019-20 to $12,173,214 in 2020-21 to an estimated $11,757,425 in 2021-22.
Per pupil categorical aid also has dropped significantly, from $1,380,120 in 2019-20 to $1,333,374 in 2020-21 to an expected $1,293,306 in 2021-22.
The general fund budget is expected to increase 3.45% from $25,161,959 in 2020-21 to $26,09,602 in 2021-22.
As such, the local property tax levy also is expected to increase a total of $807,290 from the previous year, or 6.63 percent.
In terms of expenditures, the district is planning on no per-pupil building allotment increases.
The transportation rate will be going up 2.5 percent, while career ladder increases and support staff schedule increases will come to 1.84 percent in the coming year.
The district also is seeing a significant increase in its health insurance costs of 6.5 percent, although representatives have noted that this actually is a small increase compared to what other districts are seeing.
The district will see some additional revenue through ESSER pandemic funds.
The district is expected to receive $198,053, which must be spent by Sept. 30 of 2022 for approved projects.
ESSER II funds in the amount of $784,374 must be spent by Sept. 30 of 2023 and ESSER III funds in the amount of $1,761,489 must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024.
These funds will go to pandemic-related costs and addressing learning loss caused by the pandemic.
The district already has used $459,008 of ESSER funds in 2020-21 and has budgeted $458,162 in 2021-22.
As education necessarily is a people-heavy endeavor, the biggest slice of the pie in school budgets is staff salaries and benefits, amounting to an estimated $15,140,398 in 2021-22.
Next comes special education at $2,585,367, followed by open enrollment exits of $1,906,762 (offset by an even higher number of dollars coming in through open enrollees choosing the Jefferson schools;) buildings, grounds and utilities costs of $1,000,250; district projects of $821,211; regular transportation costs of $681,953; and building allocations of $521,748.
Among the major capital projects to be addressed in the next school year are lighting projects, vehicle replacements, retro commission univents, soffit replacement at West Elementary, exterior landscaping, replacement of hot water pumps, tuck-pointing and re-caulking, faucet replacements, floor maintenance, disabilities accommodations, cleaning and repairing wells, middle school room renovation, a new West vestibule, parking lot sealing, transformer enclosure and the addition of sealing fans.
With all of this taken into account, the general fund budget is expected to increase 3.467 percent in 2021-22 to $871,179.
Many of these budget numbers are projections only, and will be firmed up as further information comes in from the state.
The district will receive an estimate of the 2021-22 state equalization aid in July, finalize the budget in August after a scheduled public hearing, figure official enrollment numbers Sept. 17, and receive official equalized values and equalization aid numbers from the state in October.
Once all of these factors are available, the school board then will set its tax levy, which is scheduled to occur at the regular board meeting Oct. 25.
Together, these projects are projected to add up to $821,211 in 2021-22.
