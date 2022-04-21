JEFFERSON — Just a few years ago, the Jefferson schools were on a path to seriously improve attendance, with measures in place rewarding perfect attendance and interventions underway to reach those families whose children were absent too frequently.
After two years of a pandemic, however, the numbers don’t look good. Early in the pandemic, virtual schooling followed by required quarantines and isolation measures removed almost every student from classes for long periods of time.
The combination of factors outside the local schools’ control exacerbated existing attendance issues and resulted in lost learning at every level that would be hard for students to make up.
And every time things were looking up and the schools began to address these obvious learning gaps, along would come a new wave of COVID-19 resulting in more students — and teachers — staying home from school.
Then there were the secondary casualties. Students with long COVID faced continuing health concerns, recording frequent absences.
Meanwhile, an unprecedented number of youth have seen their mental health impacted by the pandemic, with teen and childhood anxiety and depression up sharply.
Kathi Cauley, director of the Jefferson County Human Services Department, said that suicide crisis calls to the county have been coming in from many more young people and at younger ages, with the youngest only 7 years old.
In a presentation to the Jefferson school board last week, Kathy Volk, director of pupil services for the Jefferson schools, said, “Our data is not looking good for this year — our attendance is not where we want it to be.”
A certain amount of absenteeism has to be expected as the state, nation and world continue to reel in waves from the pandemic. The schools want children who legitimately are sick to stay home, both for their sake and for others’ sake.
As vaccinations became available for all adults and school-age children and as the pandemic waned, the Jefferson school board eliminated quarantine measures which had resulted earlier in the pandemic in a lot of students staying home while they waited to see if an exposure had resulted in COVID-19 infection.
But even with the elimination of quarantine measures enforced early in the pandemic, absences continue to be high.
As absentee-related learning loss occurred over time, so will it take a significant amount of time to close some of those gaps. The Jefferson schools have put in place several tiers of measures aimed at bringing students up to speed when they have been absent.
Tier 1 is a universal approach, involving school personnel working with families when students are missing. The district does some wellness checks and works to restore the child to full participation, as health allows.
For those who have missed more school, Tier 2 supports kick in, involving meetings between school personnel and the family, more targeted supports, mentoring, and tailored physical and mental health supports.
Tier 3 supports also are available for those who are chronically absent and behind.
Volk said this level of supports involves intensive outreach to locate missing students, reach out to their families and assess what they need.
In these cases, the school district is able to coordinate care management with multiple systems, including county human services, when appropriate.
Addressing broad learning loss across schools, the district also will be restructuring the school day at some levels. For example, more time will be set aside for math and English instruction for all students at the middle school level next fall, with the time coming from non-core classes such as technology education and health.
The district also is implementing AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) both at the high school and middle school level next year, which will provide students with more intensive study skills, systems of organization and tools for higher inquiry.
