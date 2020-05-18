JEFFERSON — Even though the honorees couldn't be present in the same room due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Jefferson school board took the time to honor students in several areas Monday.
Recognized were the top two members of the Class of 2020 in terms of academic rank. They were Anna Kallsen, valedictorian, followed by Ian Sande, salutatorian.
The board also honored several "Citizens of the Month" from the district's schools, who are selected as exemplifying the positive character traits promoted through the district's character education initiative.
Recognized were Brian Siegler of Jefferson High School; Jayden Ridgeman of Jefferson Middle School; Luke Walther, West Elementary School; Danna Dominguez, East Elementary School; and Wyatt Taylor, Sullivan Elementary School.
Finally, the board recognized the seniors from the Class of 2020 who will be enlisting in the military after graduation.
These are: Kristoffer Kulow, who will be joining the U.S. Marine Corps; Casandra Ramirez, who will be entering the U.S. Army; and Anthony Riedl, who will be joining the Army National Guard.
