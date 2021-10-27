JEFFERSON — With the final components now available to determine the tax levy for the 2021-22 school year, the School District of Jefferson is looking at a local school tax rate of $10.47 per $1,000 of property value.
That is 22 cents higher than the tax rate projected in August, but still 30 cents lower than last year’s rate of $10.77.
The drop in the local schools tax rate would yield a savings of $29.97 for the owner of a $100,000 property in the district or $59.94 for the owner of a $200,000 property.
Laura Peachey, director of business services for the Jefferson schools, said that the total levy for the district will be $12,710,842.
Breaking this down, the general fund levy amounts to $9,306,094, an increase of $262,941 over the August projection. The debt service levy would stay the same as projected at $3,376,660, and the community service levy also would remain the same at $28,088.
Accounting for the changes since August, Peachey said that enrollment is down in Jefferson, following demographic trends across the state. Other factors leading to the change include increased costs to cover transfer services for students with significant special education needs, and another increase in private school vouchers.
Also in connection with the finalized 2021-22 budget, the school district has to adjust two figures that recently came in from the state.
District officials had budgeted for $55,122 in computer aid, while the actual amount will be $57,489, an increase of $5,367.
In addition, the district saw its equalization aid go up from the budgeted estimate of $12,289,367 to an actual amount of $12,315,435. That’s an increase of $26,068.
Those budget adjustments equal an increase in the revenue limit of $294,376.
The board also needed to make the following budget adjustments:
On the revenue side, the recommended changes included decreasing pupil aid revenue by $5,194 and decreasing open enrollment revenue by $262,259 to reflect new figures.
The first change on the expenditure side involved increasing the amount the district sets aside to cover private school voucher payments by $76,896, as this number has gone up again.
Of the district’s $12.7 million levy, Peachey said $516,894 of that goes toward private school vouchers. That accounts for 43 cents of the local school tax rate of $10.47 per thousand dollars of property value.
Taking advantage of the private school voucher program this year are 48 students in kindergarten through eighth grade and 13 high-schoolers. Public school districts are not told who those students are, where in the district they live, whether they ever attended the Jefferson public schools or their exact grade level.
In addition, Peachey said another category has been added for which public school districts have to levy, but where the money is directed elsewhere, as with private school vouchers.
The new category, of independent charter schools, goes into the revenue limit calculation but the money goes to those schools, to the tune of $9,200 per student. That’s more than is allotted for public school open enrollees.
This year, four students fall into that category.
As with the students taking advantage of the voucher program, the public school district which levies for this cost is not informed of who those students are or where they are coming from.
Other changes include decreasing open enrollment expenses by $250,024; increasing the instructional computing budget by $35,000; increasing the district project budget by $15,000; increasing the salaries and benefits budget by $17,000; and increasing the contingency budget by $133,051.
These changes bring the revenues and expenditures into balance and take into account the newest information from the state.
