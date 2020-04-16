JEFFERSON — "Moving forward while holding back" is how Jefferson Superintendent describes the uncertain, but necessary, process of school planning while the COVID-19 pandemic continues and school buildings are closed indefinitely.
Later in the year, the district will be able to share firmer numbers on the percentage of students engaging in lessons, the number of free meals served, devices delivered to families who might otherwise be unable to access online learning, and so on.
For now, the entire transition is very much a fluid one as school officials grapple with numerous uncertainties.
On Wednesday, Rollefson offered School District of Jefferson Board of Education members an overview of the transition so far, touching on decisionmaking, internal processes, decisions made, the atmosphere of financial uncertainty facing schools and the entire economy right now, and the unknowns that loom in the future.
Education naturally is a collaborative process, with teachers, principals and administrators working together for the benefit of all students. However, there are times when decisions come from the top down and must be accommodated, he said.
So it was when Wisconsin dictated a Sept. 1 or later start date, and when educator pay and benefits were restructured with the passage of Act 10, which reduced bargaining rights for most state and municipal employees and weakened unions by mandating annual recertification elections and prohibiting paycheck deductions for dues collection.
But there's never been a more sweeping change to education in most people's lifetimes than the current school closures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are in a very unique time, as the current reality with COVID-19 forces an awful lot of top-down decisions," Rollefson said.
Still of the highest priority is the district's mandate to reach all children and to help them reach their potential. At the same time, the district must meet students where they're at.
The superintendent emphasized the district's commitment to essential learning standards. Yet right now, the teaching and learning process to reach those standards might look different.
In a challenging circumstance, Rollefson said, Jefferson educators and planners have really stepped up to the plate, keeping in mind the district's philosophy of "Empowering Futures Together."
The district has put students first, considering the physical, mental and emotional health of families, staff members and the community as they make decisions.
He noted that immediately upon learning of the school building closures, the district acted to continue pay even for its hourly employees.
As the district moved to online learning, officials worked to even out inequities in internet and device access by distributing Chromebooks for students to take home.
The food service team swung into action to find a way to deliver nutritious meals not only to those who typically qualify for free and reduced-price lunches or those who typically purchase school lunch, but all local families.
Also acting in the interest of public health, administrators made the unprecedented decision to close its athletic facilities, such as the track and tennis courts, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Under normal conditions, such a decision would have required negotiations with the city, but the emergency forced the district to act unilaterally.
Rollefson said the Jefferson schools have a really strong administrative team, and working through this emergency only has made it stronger. He commended the focus, dedication and teamwork this group has shown while under pressure.
"(In the context of this emergency,) arguably this team has done its best work ever — and we don't even have kids in the seats," Rollefson said.
Addressing the debate over how to to grade students under these very different circumstances, Rollefson said, school officials went back and forth for a long time to try to find the right approach.
Earlier this week, the district announced it would move to a pass/did not participate system for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
"No matter what went out to the public, we were certainly going to have to wrestle with it in the future," Rollefson said.
Internal processes also had to be tweaked as the district addressed diverse and increasing needs.
They tried to broaden their outreach to make sure they could assist families who were struggling to keep food on the table, who might not have WiFi at their homes, who needed clothing or other necessities, or who might newly qualify as homeless under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.
Meanwhile, all of the normal planning committees continued to meet, with an amended focus that kept in mind their established purpose, but also addressed new challenges.
For example, each building has a Response to Intervention Committee, which has continued meeting remotely even after the forced building closures. It watches closely for students whose attendance or participation have dropped, whose grades or performance have fallen or who are showing other signs of difficulties.
The district then tries to reach out to that student and their families, connecting them with resources such as the counselor or school social worker to address their needs.
These professionals also have the responsibility of determining what information about that student they can share with staff members in order to guide their instruction and approach, and what must remain confidential.
All regular staff meetings are continuing, though they have moved online. The Master Schedule Committee continues to work on next year's schedule.
In the meantime, the district has had to form several new committees to meet rising needs, such as the food delivery team and the Chromebook delivery team.
Human resources officials have new challenges to meet in terms of employees who are in quarantine, and additional employees qualifying for the Family Medical Leave Act and unemployment.
This new era has brought new decisions on grading, building access, virtual board meetings and making WiFi available in the school parking lots for those who just don't have a good connection at home.
There is much school planners have done and are continuing to do to meet this new reality, but even more uncertainties lie ahead, Rollefson said.
Forced building closures and the "Safer at Home" order have led to a drop in spending in some areas, like transportation, fuel, building utilities, game officials and classroom consumables.
Unfilled positions are remaining unfilled until the district is sure it will need them.
Staff travel, workshops and conferences are off the table.
School copy machines sit idle and paper and other daily instructional materials are no longer being depleted during this transition to online schooling.
However, all of these areas of savings still account for a small portion of the district's overall budget.
In the meantime, many big decisions loom, and the district cannot act without guidance from the state Department of Public Instruction and governor.
"We will find out relatively soon if we can hold summer school, and if we can, whether it will have a different look. Will we have to have caps on the number of students?" Rollefson said.
Since summer school enrollment boosts the number of full-time equivalent students the district can count in its budget equation, any changes to summer school could have a big impact on the money available to the district in the future.
Another question yet to be determined is whether, given the unprecedented circumstances, the district will be allowed to start the 2020-21 school year prior to Sept. 1 to help students "catch up."
"This is so preliminary I hesitate to bring it up," Rollefson said. "But some superintendents are talking about it, and I wanted to put it out there."
Meanwhile, enforced business closures now will lead to a dip in revenues in the future.
It is possible the state will backtrack on the per-pupil allowances for the coming school year and instead of allowing an increase, move to keep the number even or even drop the amount of per-pupil dollars it allows.
"For right now, there are a lot of uncertainties," Rollefson said.
Still, district planners must "move forward while holding back," he said. They must continue to plan and to address serious needs while holding back on lower-priority spending.
The district began negotiations with the teachers' union this week, Rollefson noted, and hiring is continuing to replace essential staff members who are retiring.
"I do think, in the end, it's going to be OK, but at this stage, we have to put a pause on a lot of normal practices and procedures and really think things through before we make decisions," the superintendent said.
Looking out into the future, he listed numerous "unknowns" that have yet to be resolved based on how the COVID-19 pandemic goes and the state and federal decisions that come out of this emergency situation.
"Will we have school in May?" Rollefson asked. "Will we have summer school? Will it be virtual? What about prom and graduation?"
He said he really wants to do something to recognize the graduating seniors, but it might look different than in the past.
On that point, he commended district staff for featuring every senior — not just those who have earned some kind of special recognition — by sharing their involvement, their future plans and something special about them in individual profiles on Facebook.
Likewise, Rollefson said he really would like to see this year's retirees get the recognition they have earned, but he's not sure at this point what that would look like.
Then there are all of the questions about how to catch up in the fall, which would involve even closer cooperation between teachers from the previous grade and the new grade.
"Then what if COVID-19 returns in the fall, winter or spring?" the superintendent asked.
Donna Bente, school board president, said that the district's decisionmaking process thus far has been very sound, and planners do need to move forward, while being flexible and recognizing that they're looking at a distinctly different year ahead.
School board member Dick Lovett thanked Rollefson and his staff for "thinking outside the box in such a unique time" and taking reasonable action in the face of so many unknowns.
Board member Tanya Ball, whose son is a member of the Class of 2020, said that her son is concerned his graduating class will be "forgotten."
"I hope we can do something special for seniors," she said.
"We don't know what the next four or five weeks are going to look like," Rollefson said. "I don't think we can replicate what we have done in the past, but I do think we can put a good foot forward."
