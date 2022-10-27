Jefferson school district referendum
This slide from a district presentation shows upgrades at Jefferson High School as part of the $34 million referendum question. A second question proposes building an athletic facility.

 School District of Jefferson

JEFFERSON—A pair of facilities referendum questions are set to go before Jefferson voters on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

School District of Jefferson officials said they feel good about the way they have presented terms of the two questions, totaling $42 million, and are hoping for the public’s support.

