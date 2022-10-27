JEFFERSON—A pair of facilities referendum questions are set to go before Jefferson voters on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
School District of Jefferson officials said they feel good about the way they have presented terms of the two questions, totaling $42 million, and are hoping for the public’s support.
“We spent more than two years of study and planning to get to this point,” School District of Jefferson Administrator Charles Urness said. “We garnered feedback from the public through a community survey and an ad hoc committee provided recommendations to the board based on meetings and review of the survey results.”
The total tax impact of the two questions is estimated at $158 on a $200,000 home.
“The first question, which indicates the district is not to exceed $34 million, focuses on safety and security at all five buildings, updated learning environments at East Elementary, West Elementary and Jefferson High School, and facility maintenance needs at all five buildings,” Urness said. “The second question would allow us to address equitable athletic needs for our students by building a sports complex on district-owned land.”
Urness said the district had at least three resources it used for the public information campaign.
“I received positive feedback from voters at all of the public presentations, which included information sessions at East Elementary and Jefferson High School,” Urness said. “There was a website called “Framing Our Future Facilities,” a newsletter and a video presentation.
The districtwide referendum question is based on a capital renovation and improvement plan that came from the recommendation of the district’s citizen-based facility advisory committee.
“If approved by voters, the district-wide plan will focus on upgrading aging building systems, improving safety and security and enhancing students’ learning environments,” Urness said.
It proposes to renovate and expand the agriculture and technical education wing at Jefferson High School. District leaders said the goal of this would be to, “create more practical, hands-on learning” opportunities.
“Our district has a lot of great assets, but the fact is, these buildings take a lot to maintain,” Urness said. “Our facility maintenance needs far exceed what we’re capable of funding through our day-to-day operating budget.”
The second question, for athletics site improvements and athletics facilities, authorizes spending up to $8 million.
“Away from home, the Jefferson girls softball team competes at the highest level,” district referendum materials state. “At home though, the team must practice and compete on a non-district-owned municipal field.”
The tax impact of the referendum is described by the district as being $64 per year on a $100,000 home in Question 1. On a house valued at $100,000 the tax impact would be $15 per year in Question 2.
At this week’s board of education meeting, the board approved final adjustments to the budget and set the 2022-23 tax levy.
Laura Peachey, director of business services, presented four levy options to the board. The first one was what would happen if no referendum passes, one if both questions pass, one if only Question No. 1 passes and one if only Question Two passes.
The district’s base tax rate will decrease by $1.17, from $10.47 per $1,000 of equalized valuation to $9.30 per $1,000.
If the first referendum question passes, $.64 will be added to the $9.30 amount. If the second question passes, $.15 will be added to the $9.30 amount.
That would reduce the tax rate by about 4% with both passing. However, the average value of a home in Jefferson County increased 16% between 2021 and 2022, and in the City of Jefferson, it was even higher, at 19%.
“As people can see, next year’s tax rate will be lower regardless of whether one, two, or neither question passes,” Urness said. “In the world of school referendums, we view these questions as reasonable.”
