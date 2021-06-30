JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson Board of Education accepted more than $20,000 worth of donations from the past month at its Monday meeting.

The largest donation to come in this past month was $11,100, from the East Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization, for books and classroom items to serve the 4-year-old kindergarten and early childhood classes.

Next on the list, the district received a $3,400 grant from the Jefferson Community Foundation to purchase Solid Professor Training Software for the Jefferson High School technology education department.

The district also received a $2,800 grant from Compeer Financial to help pay for a germination chamber for the Jefferson High School agriculture department.

The next largest donation from this past month came from an anonymous donor, who provided $1,000 to boost the boys basketball program at Jefferson High School.

Another anonymous donor gave $800 to meet student needs at West Elementary School.

A second grant from the Jefferson Community Foundation provided $800 for moveable walls for the Jefferson High School art department.

Culver's of Johnson Creek donated $527 raised during the Jefferson High School FFA club's "Scoops of Thanks" fundraiser to the Ag department at Jefferson High School.

Theisen's of Jefferson provided $100 worth of plants for the district-wide summer school program.

Lastly, the Sullivan Parents and Teachers Helping Students organization donated $90 worth of staff meals for teachers at that school during the spring parent-teacher conferences.

The monthly donation total comes to $20,617, bringing the calendar-year-to-date total to $59,741.35.

Recommended for you

Load comments