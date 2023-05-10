JEFFERSON--Come to the Senior Center at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18, for our monthly birthday party. You do not have to have a May birthday, but for those that do, we will give honor and a fun surprise too! Group games, small prizes and a birthday treat will be served.
Coffee and More!
Come to the Senior Center at 9 a.m. Wednesdays for a “Coffee and More” social. Enjoy coffee, juice and hot tea, treats and a bagel bar. Meet new people and socialize! On May 17, Susan Hady will bring Bon Ton donuts to share and lead a discussion on retirement and not getting bored.
Memory Screenings
15-miniute memory screening appointments given by the Jefferson County Dementia Specialist will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 16, at the senior center. Call 920-674-8734 for an appointment.
Bingo
Bingo is played at 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Cost is $2 for 3 cards. All money paid in goes back as prizes. There is a 50/50 raffle.
Bike Ride Group
Join Norm Matzinger and the bike ride group at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 18, for a leisure 45-minute ride. No ride if it is raining.
Picnic Lunch Bunch
Picnic in the Park lunch bunch begins at noon Wednesday, May 24, at Tensfeldt Park in Jefferson. Bring a lunch, snack or carryout from a restaurant and enjoy eating outdoors under the pavilion with others.
Technology Help!
Students from Jefferson High School will be at the Senior Center from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, to help with questions about your gadgets: cell phones, laptops, applications, emails, Facebook etc. There are no silly questions and this is the perfect group to ask and feel comfortable.
Card Games
Sheepshead – Mondays at 1 p.m. Cost $2.
Cribbage – Thursdays at 9 a.m. No cost.
Euchre – Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost $2.
Center Information
Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.