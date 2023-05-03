JEFFERSON--Stock Box Grocery Box delivery will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the senior center. This program is for those age 60 and older who are income eligible: 1 person $1,478 and two people $1,984 per month. A designated person may come in place of someone to get a box. Someone can help carry the box to your vehicle too.
Restaurant of the MonthThe Restaurant of the Month group will be meeting at Rick’s East Side Pub in Whitewater at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11. Sign up ahead so we know how many to make a reservation for. Transportation and the price of the lunch is on your own.
Bunco DiceBunco will be played at 1 p.m. Monday, May 15. Cost is $5 which includes a snack of a Sloppy Jo sandwich and tater tots after play is over. Person with the most “Buncos” gets $10 (prize split if there is a tie). Sign up and pay by Friday, May 12.
Coffee and More!Come to the Senior Center at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays for a “Coffee and More” social. Enjoy coffee, juice and hot tea, treats and a bagel bar. Meet new people and socialize! On May 17, Susan Hady will bring Bon Ton donuts to share and lead a discussion on retirement and not getting bored.
Memory Screenings15-miniute memory screening appointments given by the Jefferson County Dementia Specialist will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 16, at the senior center. Call 920-674-8734 for an appointment.
BingoBingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. There is a 50/50 raffle.
Card GamesSheepshead — Mondays at 1 p.m. Cost $2.
Cribbage — Thursdays at 9 a.m. No cost.
Euchre — Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost $2.
Explore MN Casino TourJuly 24-28, 2023. 5 Days. $549 per person double and $765 single. Pickup is at 7:20 a.m. at the Johnson Creek Park and Ride. Stay 2 nights at the Treasure Island Resort-Casino with $25 free slot play and 2, $5-off food coupons. Stay 2 nights at Black Bear Casino Resort and visit Ho Chunk Black River Falls Casino. Optional side trips are Explore Duluth $85, Dinner Cruise on Lake Superior $79 and Wine & Dine $75.
Gardens and More TourSign up today for our “Gardens and More” day tour on Wednesday, July 19. Cost is $135 and you do not pay until June. Depart 9:30 a.m. at the Jefferson VFW parking lot. Enjoy a guided tour of Rotary Botanical Garden in Janesville. Lunch at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport — Bessie’s Diner and a tour and tasting at Staller Estate Winery near Delavan. Lunch choice at sign up: Turkey & Swiss sandwich, ham & cheddar sandwich, raspberry chicken pecan wrap or chef wrap, soup and salad bar, chocolate chip cookie, tea or raspberry lemonade
Center informationJefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
