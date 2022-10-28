Listed are the activities happening at the Jefferson Senior Center.

Bingo: Bingo is played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. There will be some fun changes beginning November 1. Cost for 3 cards is $3. Per our license, all money paid in for cards will be paid out as prizes. We will continue to play 14 games—with extra money going towards the “specials.” After 14 games, there will be a High Stakes bingo game at a cost of $5. Those that wish to play, will keep their same cards, but pay after the 14th game. Winner take all, but the prize is split if there is a tie. Only those that play for the afternoon can participate in the “High Stakes” bingo game. 5th Tuesday of the month will be “Bingo Blast” with treats, ice cream and special prizes given. This month that will be Nov. 29.

