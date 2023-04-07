Grocery Stock Box: The CAC group will be at the senior center on Tuesday, April 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for the Grocery Stock Box giveaway. Those age 60+ whose incomes are at or below the monthly standards: One person $1,473 and two people $1,984. Group members can help take your groceries to the car, and those that can not come can send someone in their place.
Tapestry (Wednesday, April 19 @ 1 p.m.): “Tapestry” – a popular, local, string, folk music group, will be at the senior center for a concert. The public is invited to attend.
Restaurant of the Month (Thursday, April 13 @ 11:30 a.m.): The center will be revisiting Playa Vallarta Mexican Grill – 216 Golf Drive in Jefferson. Sign up by Wednesday, April 12, so the center knows how many to plan for.
Qi Gong Video Class: The Qi Gong group meets on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. On Tuesday, April 11, the class will feature Qi Gong for energy and vitality, anxiety five elements energy balance. Wear comfortable clothing for the class.
Walk and Tone Class: Join leader Norm, on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. for the Walk and Tone class. This 45-minute class has you doing as much or as little as you can do. Toning portion is stationary exercises, seated or standing. Walking is inside or outside of the building. Free.
Lunch & Learn (Tuesday, April 11 @ 10 a.m.): Topic: Alexander Hamilton’s Reports and Thomas Jefferson’s Party. Handouts given and afterwards there will be a group discussion of the topics. Sign up for lunch by noon on Monday, April 10, if you wish to eat the senior dining lunch– BBQ pork cutlet, red beans & rice and chocolate raspberry torte. 920-728-0259.
Games Galore: Get out of your house or apartment, meet new friends and try something different.
Mondays – 1 p.m. – Qwixx dice
Mondays – 1 p.m. – Sheepshead ($2)
Tuesdays – 1 p.m. – Bingo ($2)
Wednesdays – 10 a.m. – Pegs & Jokers
Thursdays – 9 a.m. – Cribbage
Thursdays – 1 p.m. – Euchre ($2)
Wednesday Coffee Social (Wednesdays @ 9-10:30 a.m.): Enjoy coffee, juice, hot chocolate, treats and socializing.
Gardens and More: Put your name on the list for “Gardens and More” day tour on Wednesday, July 19. Cost is $135 and you do not pay until June. Depart 9:30 a.m. at the Jefferson VFW parking lot. Enjoy a guided tour of Rotary Botanical Garden in Janesville. Lunch at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport — Bessie’s Diner and a tour and tasting at Staller Estate Winery near Delavan. Lunch choice at sign up: Turkey & Swiss sandwich, ham & cheddar sandwich, raspberry chicken pecan wrap or chef wrap, soup and salad bar, chocolate chip cookie, tea or raspberry lemonade.
Stunning South Dakota: Motor coach tour May 21-26, 2023. Includes 8 meals. Pickup at 7:45 a.m. at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Cost $899 per person double, $1,009 for a single. Travel protection: $79 double and $113 single. Full payment due by April 17, 2023. Visit Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, Custer State Park, Devils Tower National Monument. Stop at the Minuteman Missile Visitor Center and more. Stay two nights at the Royal River Casino Hotel and three nights at the Hampton Inn attached to the Tin Lizzie Casino in Deadwood.
Center Information - Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
