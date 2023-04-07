Grocery Stock Box: The CAC group will be at the senior center on Tuesday, April 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for the Grocery Stock Box giveaway. Those age 60+ whose incomes are at or below the monthly standards: One person $1,473 and two people $1,984. Group members can help take your groceries to the car, and those that can not come can send someone in their place.

Tapestry (Wednesday, April 19 @ 1 p.m.): “Tapestry” – a popular, local, string, folk music group, will be at the senior center for a concert. The public is invited to attend.

