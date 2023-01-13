Listed are the activities happening at the Jefferson Senior Center.
“Hats off to January” gathering — This event will be held Friday, Jan. 27, at noon. Cost $5. Sign up and pay by Wednesday, Jan. 25. The center will be celebrating National Hat Day Jan. 15 and Corn Chip day on Jan. 19. Included lunch will be “walking tacos” — taco meat, Fritos & fixings. Bring or wear a hat if you wish. We will showcase them. Enjoy group games, activities and reminiscing.
Bunco & snack — Bunco dice will be played on Monday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m. Cost is $5 which includes a snack of a sloppy joe sandwich, chips and a beverage afterwards. Person with the most Buncos wins $10 (prize split if there is a tie). Sign up by Friday, Jan. 20.
Exercise classes available - The Jefferson Senior Center has exercise classes available Monday through Friday.
Friday — 9 a.m. — Walking and Get Fit exercise (Free)
Friday — 10 a.m. — Line Dance class (there is a fee)
Snowshoeing — weather permitting
America’s founding fathers — Tuesdays at 10 a.m. starting on Jan. 24. This is a DVD course with a leader and handout and a discussion after the viewing the video. This is a deep dive into the creation of the U.S. Constitution as it actually happened. You will better understand the document under which Americans live and the people that drafted it. Sign up for lunch by the day before if you wish to eat the senior dining lunch. Jan. 24 topic: George Washington’s doubts and Thomas Mifflin’s Congress.
50-cup social - Stop in to be a part of our 50-Cup Social program (having a beverage once a week-for 50 weeks—with someone, to socialize). This program will be held on Wednesdays from 8:30—10 a.m. Enjoy coffee, juice, something hot from the oven and socializing. (Food available until gone.)
Bean bags — Indoor bean bags games will be played from 8:30-10 a.m. on Wednesdays in January. Enjoy socializing, a bit of stretching and little exercise indoors with playing Bean Bags.
‘500’ cards — We are looking for anyone who is interested in playing the card game ‘500” on Fridays at 1 p.m. This game is a mix of Euchre and Bridge. Let us know if you are interested.
Memory Screening — Memory screening by the County Dementia Specialist will be on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 11 a.m. to noon. This service is free and only takes 15-minutes. It is a good wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition. Call Tonya, at 920-675-4035 to schedule your appointment.
Weekly Wednesday wisdom — Get more information by putting your name on our email list for our new weekly Wednesday Wisdom email. This information is an enhancement to our newsletter.
Day tour - Fat Thursday—Milwaukee—Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. $130. 8:45 a.m. pickup Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Go to a local bakery and enjoy a Paczki and beverage. Leave with 6 more. Stop at Wioletta’s Polish Market and tour the Basilica of St. Josaphat. Lunch is 4 pierogis, home made Polish sausage and a flight of vodka! Pay when signing up. No refunds unless a substitute can be found.
Fireside-Music Man - Thursday, March 16, 10:45 a.m. Cost is $80 which includes lunch, tax, tip, service charge and coffee, tea or milk. (You save $20 going with our group!) Lunch choice due at sign up: Chicken piccata, BBQ ribs or cracker crusted cod. Transportation on your own. We eat together and sit as a group in the theatre.
Center Information - Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
