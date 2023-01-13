Listed are the activities happening at the Jefferson Senior Center.

“Hats off to January” gathering — This event will be held Friday, Jan. 27, at noon. Cost $5. Sign up and pay by Wednesday, Jan. 25. The center will be celebrating National Hat Day Jan. 15 and Corn Chip day on Jan. 19. Included lunch will be “walking tacos” — taco meat, Fritos & fixings. Bring or wear a hat if you wish. We will showcase them. Enjoy group games, activities and reminiscing.

Load comments