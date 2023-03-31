The senior center easy bicycle riding group will kick off the season with a ride on Thursday, April 6, at 9 a.m. Meet at the senior center for a 30-40 minute easy bike ride. The group meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month. No ride if it is raining.

Senior Center Closed (Friday, April 7): The center will be closed, there will be no Meals on Wheels on this day.

Load comments