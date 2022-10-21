Day of the Dead is a Hispanic/Catholic culture holiday celebrated in association with All Saints Day, held on Nov. 2. Family and friends gather and serve Pan de Muertos (Dead Bread). Come hear Ben Gomez talk on Monday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. about this cultural holiday.

Book group: The Book Group is meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. The book of the month is “1225 Christmas Tree Lane” by Debbie McComber.

