Listed are the activities happening at the Jefferson Senior Center.

The senior center will offer it’s annual drive-up to pick up brat and hot dog sale on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. This is a pre-order event and payment is due when giving your order. Only 100 Pernats brats and 100, ¼ hot dogs will be prepared. No refunds after Nov. 18. Cost is $5 for a brat or hot dog on a bun, chips and a cookie.

