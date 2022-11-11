Listed are the activities happening at the Jefferson Senior Center.
The senior center will offer it’s annual drive-up to pick up brat and hot dog sale on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. This is a pre-order event and payment is due when giving your order. Only 100 Pernats brats and 100, ¼ hot dogs will be prepared. No refunds after Nov. 18. Cost is $5 for a brat or hot dog on a bun, chips and a cookie.
Multigenerational story time: Children of all ages and their families are encouraged to join us for a special multigenerational story time program, on Tuesday, November 15, at 10:30 a.m. This program is in partnership with the Jefferson Public Library. Grandmas, grandpas, great aunts and uncles or your oldest family friend can come to this program that focuses on the importance of family and sharing stories between generations.
Bingo: Bingo is played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost for 3 cards is $3. Per our license, all money paid in for cards will be paid out as prizes. 14 games are played. There is a 50/50 raffle.
Holiday party: The senior center holiday party will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, at 11:30 a.m. 60 seats are available. Cost is $10 per person and you must sign up and pay ahead of time. Participants will enjoy a Bon Ton Swiss steak dinner and dessert served to your table, entertainment by David Freitag and the senior centers’ very own kitchen band.
Weekly Wednesday Wisdom: Get more information by putting your name on the mailing list for the new weekly Wednesday Wisdom email.
‘500 cards’: We have several people wanting to play the card game ‘500’ on Friday afternoons. Would you like to join us? Call and let us know. Once we get 4 people we will begin playing the game.
Myrtle Beach Extended Tour: February 11-19, 2023. Nine day motor coach tour. 12 meals. $1,759 per person double or $2,099 for a single room. Full payment due January 7, 2023. Home pickup in Jefferson County. Stay six nights at the Dayton House Resort, oceanfront, Myrtle Beach. There are optional tours to take each day that you can sign up for. Call the senior center for more information.
Center Information: Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.