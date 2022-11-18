Listed are the activities happening at the Jefferson Senior Center.
The next Bunco party at the senior center is Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. Cost is $5 which includes a small meal afterwards. This month we are serving a baked potato bar and a dessert. Person with the most Buncos wins $10. The prize is split if there is a tie. Bunco is an easy dice game. No strategy—you roll the dice and hope you get 3 of a kind. Sign up by Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Thanksgiving schedule: The senior center will be closed Nov. 24 and 25. There will no Meals on Wheels delivered those days.
Bingo: Bingo is played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost for 3 cards is $3. Per our license, all money paid in for cards will be paid out as prizes. 14 games are played. There is a 50/50 raffle.
Holiday party: Limited seats are left for the annual Holiday Party to be held on Monday, Dec. 5, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $10 which includes a Bon Ton Swiss steak dinner and entertainment. Sign up today.
Weekly Wednesday Wisdom: Get more information by putting your name on the mailing list for the new weekly Wednesday Wisdom email.
Congregate Lunch: Congregate lunches are again available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. Call by noon the day before to make a reservation. Call by Friday noon for a Monday meal. Cost is your confidential, affordable donation. 920-728-0259.
Motor Coach Extended Tours: Legendary Louisiana—Lake Charles and New Orleans. March 26-April 3, 2023. 7 Days, 5 meals and casino cash for dining or shopping. $1,239 per person double or $1,619 single room. Stay four nights at the L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles. Bring your clubs and enjoy the Contraband Golf Club. One day tour to New Orleans with free time.
Other attractions available!
Texas Cowboy County—April 16-24, 2023. 9 Days 13 meals. $1,999 per person double or $2,598 single room. Spend 3 nights at the Texas Y. O Ranch Hotel. Enjoy a City of San Antonio River walk and Alamo tours. Guided tour of Fort Worth, Lyndon B. Johnson Ranch State Park and Fort Worth Stockyards. Much more included!
Center Information: Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
