Listed are the activities happening at the Jefferson Senior Center.

The next Bunco party at the senior center is Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. Cost is $5 which includes a small meal afterwards. This month we are serving a baked potato bar and a dessert. Person with the most Buncos wins $10. The prize is split if there is a tie. Bunco is an easy dice game. No strategy—you roll the dice and hope you get 3 of a kind. Sign up by Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Load comments