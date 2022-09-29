JEFFERSON — Art, of St. Coletta of Jefferson, will be at the senior center on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. to give a presentation on the history of St. Coletta and what it is going on now with the campus. There will be a complimentary Bon Ton Bakery lunch served afterwards. Participants must sign up for the lunch by Tuesday, Oct. 11, so it knows how much food should be ordered. You can also attend without eating. Again, sign up ahead to eat.
"The Shell Seekers"
The book group will meet on Monday, October 3, at 10 a.m. to discuss the book “The Shell Seekers” by Rosamunde Pitcher. There will be coffee, juice, a sweet treat and socializing! The book is available at your public library. We will watch the movie on Thursday, October 6, at 1 p.m.
Qwixx dice
Qwixx Dice is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. It is a slow-paced, social dice game that everyone plays off of everyone else’s roll of the dice.
Memory screenings
The Jefferson County dementia specialist will be at the senior center on Monday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to offer 15-minute confidential memory screenings. Call 920-675-4035 to register.
Kitchen band
The Senior Center “Kitchen Band” will start up again on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. If you enjoy listening to music interspersed with laughter, this is your program. No musical talent or note reading. Just tap to the beat of the music. Refreshments served.
Group bike ride
Join Norm Matzinger on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. for a 45-minute fall bike ride. Start at the senior center and go from there. No ride if it is raining.
Write your story group
The Write your own story group will meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. Topic of the day: “Childhood Crushes” or “Friends We Grew Up”. Coffee, juice and treats served.
Lunches are back
Jefferson County Senior Dining 920-728-0259 lunches will once again be served at the senior center on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning October 10, at 11:30 a.m. You give a confidential donation for the lunch (suggested $4) and you must order by 11 a.m. the day before. (Friday for a Monday meal). Meals on Wheels will be delivered Monday through Friday. Monday, Oct. 10 menu: Ham roll and sweet potato bake
Center Information
Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.