End of the year bingo: A fun “last week of this year” edition of bingo will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m. Cost is $3 for 3 cards and there will be a 50/50 raffle.
Holiday schedule: The senior center will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and again on Monday, Jan. 2. There will be no County meals or Meals on Wheels delivery those days.
Movie: The movie “Christmas Under Wrap” will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. There will be complimentary popcorn and Crystal Light available. Rated G.
Book group: Indoor bean bags game will be played from 8:30-10 a.m. on Wednesdays in January. Enjoy socializing, a bit of stretching and little exercise indoors with playing Bean Bags.
Pegs and Jokers: Pegs and Jokers is played Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Game similar to Sorry.
Holiday bingo: A special holiday edition of bingo will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. Cost is $3 for 3 cards and there will be a 50/50 raffle.
‘500’ cards: We are looking for anyone who is interested in playing the card game ‘500” on Fridays at 1 p.m. This game is a mix of Euchre and Bridge. Let us know if you are interested.
Weekly Wednesday wisdom: Get more information by putting your name on our email list for our new weekly Wednesday Wisdom email. This information is an enhancement to our newsletter.
Day tour: Fat Thursday—Milwaukee—Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. $130. 8:45 a.m. pickup Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Go to a local bakery and enjoy a Paczki and beverage. Leave with 6 more. Stop at Wioletta’s Polish Market and tour the Basilica of St. Josaphat. Lunch is 4 pierogis, home made Polish sausage and a flight of vodka! Pay when signing up. No refunds unless a substitute can be found.
Center Information: Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
