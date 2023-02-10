Food drive: Bring non-perishable items for the Jefferson Food Pantry to the center during the month of February. They especially need cereal, taco and sloppy joe seasoning, cooking oil and spray, flour, sugar, ketchup, mustard, salad dressing, BBQ sauce, coffee, laundry and dish soap and toilet paper.

Stock Box: Community Action Coalition personnel will be at the Jefferson Senior Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m., distributing food stock boxes to those age 60+ who are income eligible. The boxes are for anyone who reside in Jefferson, Dane and Waukesha Counties. Income eligibility are those who’s monthly income is less than or equal to: $1,473 for one person and $1,984 for two people.

