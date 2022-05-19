JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is celebrating 31 years as an organized senior center group and celebrating 20 years at its current location — 859 Collins Road.
It recently was reaccredited by the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC) for its fourth time.
Beginning in the 1970s, a group met on Thursdays for cards and potluck lunch at a city-owned building on South Main Street (where the current City of Jefferson Library is). In time, the City of Jefferson planned to expand city hall, which included remodeling that former building.
The group looked for a new location to gather.
When city hall was expanded, the Jefferson Common Council allowed the lower level multi-purpose room of the municipal building to be designated as a senior citizens center, with a limited budget and a coordinator. Meanwhile, seniors were encouraged to look for another building. Money was set aside in the budget for a dedicated senior center building.
A committee, selected by the city council, was formed, and many buildings were investigated by the committee — including a site on Puerner Street and the former Piggly Wiggly building on East Racine Street. The group was directed to continue to search for a suitable building.
Altera Community-Based Residential Facility on Collins Road closed and became available. So, in December 2001, the City of Jefferson allowed the money to be used toward the purchase.
The new Jefferson senior center opened in 2002, with remodeling taking place during most of 2003. The finished center reopened in fall 2003 and has continued to be a community focal point for adults and older persons to take part in many activities and services.
The senior center is part of the city’s Park and Recreation Department.
Sheila Frohmader was hired in June 2004 and became a member of the WASC, a network of senior centers and aging units throughout the state.
In 1978, the National Institute of Senior Centers developed standards for operation and management. WASC took those standards and adapted them for senior center in Wisconsin. This became one of the first accreditation programs in the nation.
The WASC accreditation process allows all senior centers to go through the process, enabling large city and small, mostly rural centers to strive to operate at the highest level of service. The accreditation process is done every five years.
Standards have changed and the updated version was adopted earlier this year. The Jefferson Senior Center completed its accreditation with the updated manual.
Several areas of review include administration, community involvement, facility, fiscal management, policies, programs and changing trends, and record keeping. Out of 200 senior centers, senior gathering sites and meal sites, 27 senior centers in the State of Wisconsin are accredited — which include neighboring Fort Atkinson and Whitewater’s Seniors in the Park.
Lake Mills is in the process of getting its review done.
In the commendation letter announcing the accreditation award, the highlights of the Jefferson review included:
• Dedication to operating at the highest standards possible in a senior center
• Commitment of excellence in programs and activities
• Excellent linkages with great community outreach and presence in the community
• Very active Advisory Board
• Excellent volunteer job descriptions and willing volunteers
• A good, direct mission statement and inclusion of “dignity” in the senior center’s value statement
• The policy on Promotion of Commercial Products is a best practice.
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center has been accredited in 2006, 2011, 2016 and just this past April 2022.
