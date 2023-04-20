JEFFERSON--We honored our 2022 volunteers this past week at the senior center. Volunteers help with the Advisory Board, decorating, exercise classes, gardening, Kitchen Band entertainment, librarians, programs and game set up and receptionist.
The following volunteers were honored on April 19: Jean Allen, Bonnie and Roland Altreuter, Marilyn Biwer, Dave and Rosalee Carey, Barb Chwala, Bob DeWolfe, Carol Gerth, Joanne and Roger Gross, Nancy Haberman, Karen Koenig and Gary Kramer.
Ellie LeMacher, Bud and Noey Lincks, Lisa Madison, Norm Matzinger, Darlyn Oschmann, Deanna Pfeifer, Richard and Shirley Pfeifer, Jack Schark, Kathy Schmidt, Barb Schmitt, Barb and Russ Schuld, Barb Tabat, Charles Wachter, Doris Walker and Shirley Wilson.
Coffee and More!
Come to the Senior Center at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays for a “Coffee and More” social. Enjoy coffee, juice and hot tea, treats and a bagel bar. Meet new people and socialize!
Walk and Tone class
Join our leader Norm at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays for the Walk and Tone class. This 45-minute class has you doing as much are as little as you can do. Toning portion is stationary exercises, seated or standing. Walking is inside or outside of the building. Free.
Bingo
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. There is a 50/50 raffle.
Qi Gong Video Class
The Qi Gong group meets at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. Qi Gongg is a cross between Yoga and Tai Chi. Beginners are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing for the class.
Card Games
Sheepshead – 1 p.m. on Mondays. Cost $2
Cribbage – 9 a.m. on Thursdays. No cost
Euchre – 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Cost $2
Gardens and More tour
Sign up today for our “Gardens and More” day tour on Wednesday, July 19. Cost is $135 and you do not pay until June. Depart 9:30 a.m. at the Jefferson VFW parking lot. Enjoy a guided tour of Rotary Botanical Garden in Janesville. Lunch at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport – Bessie’s Diner and a tour and tasting at Staller Estate Winery near Delavan. Lunch choice at sign up: Turkey & Swiss sandwich, ham & cheddar sandwich, raspberry chicken pecan wrap or chef wrap, soup and salad bar, chocolate chip cookie, tea or raspberry lemonade
Center information
Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
