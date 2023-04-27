JEFFERSON — The Write Your Own Story class will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 4, This months’ topic: “How has technology changed your life — good or bad?” Participants can write as much or little as desired, or listen to what others have written. Coffee, juice and sweet treats to be served.

The “Coffee and More” social will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The social includes coffee, juice and hot tea, treats and a bagel bar.

