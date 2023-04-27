JEFFERSON — The Write Your Own Story class will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 4, This months’ topic: “How has technology changed your life — good or bad?” Participants can write as much or little as desired, or listen to what others have written. Coffee, juice and sweet treats to be served.
The “Coffee and More” social will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The social includes coffee, juice and hot tea, treats and a bagel bar.
The Restaurant of the Month group will meet at Rick’s East Side Pub in Whitewater at 11:30 a.m. May 11. Organizers are requesting advance registrations. Transportation and the price of the lunch are not included.
Norm will lead a Walk and Tone class at 9a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays . This 45-minute class allows for easy or hard workouts. The class’s toning portion includes stationary exercises, seated or standing. Walking is inside or outside of the building. Free.
The Senior center will offer an Explore MN Casino Tour, July 24-28. The trip costs $549 per person for a double reservation and $765 for a single reservation. Pickup is at 7:20 a.m. July 24 at the Johnson Creek Park and Ride. The price includes two nights at the Treasure Island Resort-Casino with $25 free slot play and 2, $5-off food coupons. Stay 2 nights at Black Bear Casino Resort and visit Ho Chunk Black River Falls Casino. Available optional side trips include: Explore Duluth for $85, Dinner Cruise on Lake Superior for $79 and Wine and Dine for $75.
The senior center will offer a “Gardens and More” day tour on July 19. Cost is $135 with no payment due until June. The tour departs 9:30 a.m. at the Jefferson VFW parking lot, and includes a guided tour of the Rotary Botanical Garden in Janesville. The tour also includes lunch at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport — Bessie’s Diner and a tour and tasting at Staller Estate Winery near Delavan. Lunch choices are required at sign up: Turkey and Swiss sandwich, ham and cheddar sandwich, raspberry chicken pecan wrap or chef wrap, soup and salad bar, chocolate chip cookie, tea or raspberry lemonade
Bingo is played 1 p.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $2. The event includes a 50/50 raffle.
Card GamesSheepshead — 1 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $2.
Cribbage — 9 a.m. Thursdays. Free.
Euchre — 1 p.m. Thursdays. The cost is $2.
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Weekly updates are available by emailing sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com, and the Center has a Facebook page.
