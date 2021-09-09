JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Rotary Club has named its first group of Student Rotarians for the 2021-22 school year.
Named as the September honorees are Jefferson High School seniors Meghan Magner and Toby Weisensel. The honorees are selected for their scholarship, leadership and community service.
Magner
Magner, of Jefferson, has one brother and one sister. She enjoys playing tennis, lifting weights, traveling, and hanging out with friends and family.
Her extracurricular involvement at Jefferson High School has included Student Council, Rotary Interact (for which she has served as vice president, president-elect and president), the AFS foreign student club, softball (player and manager), tennis and basketball.
In the community, Magner has been involved in Christmas Neighbors drives and AFS fundraisers, volunteered through the city's recreation department, participated in Girl Scouts and taken part in the Blankets of Hope campaign.
Following high school, she plans to attend a four-year university with hopes of playing tennis at the college level. Her career plans lie in the area of business, perhaps accounting.
Weisensel
Weisensel, of Jefferson, has three brothers and a sister. His hobbies include playing the piano and trumpet, singing and acting. He also has a profound interest in conservation and environmental science, outdoor activities and history.
In terms of extracurricular activities, Weisensel has been very involved during his high school career, participating in History Bowl, Forensics, jazz band, vocal jazz, Solo and Ensemble, the state one-act play competition, the school musicals, tennis, National Honor Society and the Tri-M Music Honor Society.
His activities in the community include several years of karate study and piano lessons, as well as participation in Boy Scouts. As of submitting his application for Student Rotarian status, he was pursuing Eagle Scout honors.
In terms of community service, Weisensel has volunteered at the BASIC (Brothers and Sisters in Christ) Thanksgiving dinner, participated in food drives and school supply drives, performed at Alden Estates, served as a lector and altar server at St. John the Baptist and performed on the trumpet at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Additionally, he has volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul's thrift store and St. Coletta of Wisconsin, among other community efforts.
After graduating from high school, Weisensel plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study environmental science and to pursue a career as a conservationist, environmental scientist or environmental engineer.
