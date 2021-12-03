(Condensed from a Jefferson Historical Society publication)
Settlement1836: The first European settler, Timothy Johnson, arrives, building a shack by the Rock River. He moved on from there to Johnson Creek and Watertown.
Later that year, the first permanent settlers arrived, Rodney Currier and Andrew Lansing, building a log cabin by the junction of the Rock and Crawfish rivers.
1839: The first permanent settler, William Sanborn, arrives, building a two-story house on the “main path” later used as a hotel and store. The hotel, later called “Sawyer House,” was razed in 1911 to make way for the expansion of the F&M Bank.
1840s Census: 2501842: First courthouse erected in the city by William Sanborn.
First dam and sawmill built.
1850s Census: 550The Universalists build the first church in Jefferson across from the courthouse park. Later in this decade, the Evangelical Lutheran church and St. John the Baptist church got their start.
Bruenig Brewery is established at the intersection of Racine and Main streets.
The first newspaper, The Jeffersonian, is started, with offices on the southeast corner of Center Avenue and Milwaukee Street.
The county “Poor Farm” is established during this decade.
Railroad tracks are laid through the community, replacing stagecoaches that previously took travelers to Palmyra, Waukesha and Whitewater.
Jefferson earns the designation as the county seat, narrowly beating out the larger community of Watertown.
1857: Jefferson is incorporated as a village, with John Holmes serving as the first village president.
1860s Census: 1,4411864: The Jefferson Banner, which remained the community’s major newspaper through the next century-plus, starts.
The Convent of St. Francis is constructed east of town.
Jefferson Woolen Manufacturing is started by businessmen Stoppenbach, Whipple, Jung and Copeland.
Meanwhile, the Copeland-Ryder shoe factory opens on the community’s west side.
A large fire rages through Main Street, damaging many businesses and resulting in the organization of a volunteer fire department.
A new East Side School is built on Church Street.
1870s Census: 2,177The city boasts a new grain elevator, built by C. Stoppenbach, and three brickyards, run by the Brown, Kemmeter and Puerner families.
The Farmers and Merchants Bank is organized.
The first county jail burns down and a replacement is built by C. Stoppenbach.
The same man also builds Stoppenbach Hall, a showcase of a building containing offices, a gym, a ballroom, four large ground-level stores, and a barber shop and bathhouse on the lower level. Later, this building became an opera house and then a movie theater before being razed in the 1960s to make way for the F&M Bank.
The School District of Jefferson bought the old Liberal Institute, first used by the Universalists, thus uniting the east and west school districts into one citywide district.
1878: St. John the Baptist School is built.
1878: Jefferson becomes a city with Ira Bird serving as the first mayor.
1880s Census: 2,132St. John’s Lutheran School is established.
The poor farm is expanded to incorporate a new insane asylum.
Typhoid Fever hits the city hard.
Electric lights are installed at the Woolen Mill and Packing House.
E. Mueller buys the Jefferson House, a downtown hotel in the building that still stands today, used as a Mexican restaurant.
1887: The Heger brewery, one of the main industries in town, joins many other local breweries.
1890s Census: 2,430The Lytle and Stoppenbach Malt House is built at Jefferson Junction.
An electric lighting plant is authorized by the city and built by George Grimm.
A. Puerner and Son buy the old Breunig Brewery.
1900s Census: 2,584Jefferson has a telephone exchange with 100 phones connected.
The Sisters of St. Francis open a boarding school at St. Coletta.
The city of Jefferson takes over the local electric lighting plant.
Movies come to town, shown at the Zimmerman Building.
1910s Census: 2,582The Carnegie Free Library is constructed on Main Street.
Ben Schweiger builds New Union Upholstery on Woolcock Street, which becomes one of the city’s major industries for decades.
When Prohibition arrived, many saloons became ice cream parlors.
1920s Census: 2,572Forest Lawn Tuberculosis Sanitarium opens, with 30 patients.
Meadow Springs Golf Course opens.
St. Mark’s English Lutheran Church moves into the old Methodist church on North Main Street.
The Jefferson Armory is built on lower Dodge Street by the National Guard.
A semi-pro football team, the Jefferson Blue Eagles, organizes.
1929: The infamous F&M Bank robbery results in the loss of more than $350,000 in cash and bonds.
1930s Census: 2,634Jefferson County buys the Vaughn Manufacturing property for its highway shop.
The American Legion Band gets its start in the community.
A post office is built on the corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Third Street.
The Earl Gentry murder is billed as Jefferson’s “Crime of the Century.”
Union Upholstery is destroyed by fire, but immediately rebuilt.
A new elementary school is built on South Center Avenue with Works Progress Administration funds.
1940s Census: 3,059Jefferson’s cannons and cannonballs become part of the World War II materials recycling effort.
1944: The Jefferson County Fairgrounds hosts a Prisoner of War camp for captured German soldiers.
1945: The Endl-Gruennert Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars is Chartered, named after Francis Endl, the first Jefferson man killed in World War II, and Congressional Medal of Honor winner Kenneth Gruennert.
1950s Census: 3,625The county home expands.
Railroad passenger service to the area stops, giving way to private vehicles.
A new 85-bed county hospital is built by Stengel.
The Nurse’s Home at Forrest Lawn becomes the county courthouse annex.
Impressive new Catholic and Lutheran churches are built a block apart on the same street.
1960s Census: 4,554A new city swimming pool is built.
1963: A new high school is built on the west side of town and the old gothic high school building on the hill becomes the junior high.
The city constructs new utilities offices and a new sewage plant.
The old courthouse is razed and a new one built.
West Elementary School is constructed.
The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce forms.
The new Schweiger plant, affectionately called “Big Blue,” is built on the south side of town.
The Jefferson Historical Society forms, later moving into the old Bakertown school.
