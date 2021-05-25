JEFFERSON — After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jefferson’s Memorial Day observance will be back to normal this year with a few minor changes.
The event is set at 10:30 a.m. May 31 at Jefferson’s Rotary Waterfront Park.
The event is put on by the Jefferson VFW and its auxiliary and the Jefferson American Legion and its auxiliary, with cooperation from the City of Jefferson.
Due to continued coronavirus protocols, the event will not include performances by the Jefferson High School band or vocal jazz this year.
Instead there will be a vocal soloist, Kat Amidzich, performing the National Anthem.
Serving as the featured speaker for the event will be veteran Catherine Bishop of Lake Mills.
The event will open with a welcome address by Jim Koehler, VFW commander.
The presentation of colors will follow, by the combined Legion and VFW color guard.
Jefferson Girl Scouts will assist in leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Next, Amidzich will perform “The Star Spangled Banner.”
The Memorial Day prayer will be led by VRW Auxiliary Chaplain Jill Sireno.
As is traditional, there will be a Prisoner of War/Missing i Action “empty chair” ceremony, led by Koehler.
Dale Oppermann, Jefferson mayor, will give the “Welcome to the City” address.
Then the keynote speaker, Bishop, will step up.
After the keynote speech, the Marine Service will take place along the Rock River, led by the VFW Auxilary and the American Legion Auxiliary.
With no band present, there will be no drum roll but the muster roll will be called by Koehler.
A rifle volley by the Legion and VFW honor guard will follow, accompanied by the strains of “Taps.”
Finally, the POW/MIA banner will be retired, and then the colors will be retired by the color guard.
