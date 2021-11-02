Shown here, in front of solar array inverters, are, from left to right — Kevin Quinn, primary installer, Precision Drive & Control; Greg Hoffmann, senior energy services manager, Jefferson Utilities; Tim Freitag, administrator, City of Jefferson; and Scott Adler, utility manager, Jefferson Utilities.
JEFFERSON — Residents in Jefferson are benefitting from a new, local project using solar power technology.
The Jefferson Fire & EMS facility recently installed solar panels with help from the community’s locally owned, not-for-profit utility.
“The Fire & EMS facility had a unique opportunity to take advantage of a renewable energy grant through Jefferson Utilities and WPPI Energy,” said Scott Adler, utility manager for Jefferson Utilities. “It’s an exciting project that will save taxpayers money in reduced energy costs, while also lowering our community’s carbon emissions. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Jefferson Utilities is a member-owner of WPPI Energy, a not-for-profit wholesale energy provider and joint action agency headquartered in Sun Prairie.
The new solar installation has an expected annual production of nearly 32,000 kilowatt-hours, which is approximately the same amount of energy needed to power four average Wisconsin homes. The energy provided from the solar panels should supply about 38% of the facility’s expected energy needs, resulting in an annual cost savings of around $3,600.
Solar panels collect energy from sunlight and convert it into electricity, providing renewable, emissions-free energy. These highly visible projects demonstrate the technology’s benefits, operation and performance.
“It’s an exciting project, and something I think residents and local businesses can be proud of,” commented Greg Hoffmann, senior energy services manager for Jefferson Utilities. “It’s really fulfilling to find ways to keep money here in the community, while also planning for a zero-carbon future.”
Jefferson Utilities is a municipally owned and operated electric and water utility, serving more than 4,000 customers in Jefferson. The utility strives to provide low-cost, reliable service with a community-focused, personal touch.
