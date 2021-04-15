JEFFERSON — In order to serve customers better, Jefferson Utilities is conducting a residential survey to gather insights on overall satisfaction with the local utility.
Jefferson Utilities customers might receive a letter in April asking for their feedback about the quality of customer service the utility provides.
The utility encourages customers to participate in the survey, which will take approximately 10 minutes to complete online. Dieringer Research Group, Brookfield, will mail a letter on utility letterhead to randomly selected customers, which will include a website link to the survey.
Those who do not respond might receive a follow-up email to complete the survey. All responses will remain confidential.
The market research also will measure customer awareness of programs and services that the utility offers.
“As a locally owned utility, our customers matter to us and we care what our customers think,” said Scott Adler, utility manager. "The information we collect from the survey will help us better meet local residents’ needs and expectations."
