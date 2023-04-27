hot Jefferson VFW center to host breakfast fundraiser Daily Union Staff Apr 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The VFW Recreation Center will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser this weekend to raise funds for taxi rides for seniors.The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Tickets are $7 in advance, $8 at the door, and children age 5 and under eat free.Tickets are available at River Crest Apartments, located at 431 North Elizabeth Avenue.The Recreation Center is located at 1420 South Rockwell Street in Jefferson.More information is available by phone at 920-674-5294. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Breakfast Jefferson Vfw Recreation Center Sunday Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
