Jefferson's community garden explodes in fall
By Steve Sharp
steves@dailyunion.com
Oct 7, 2022

The Rock River Community Garden on Jefferson's near south side plays host to many different types of gardeners and members of the community throughout the spring, summer and fall.The fall harvest season brings most of these people out and together again after the growing season.Kyle Dickow was one of them in recent days as he harvested some of his small gourds and cucumbers.
