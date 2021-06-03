JEFFERSON — The ongoing beautification of downtown Jefferson will continue after the Jefferson Common Council on Tuesday authorized a streetscape design professional services contract with longstanding city partner Vandewalle and Associates.
Vandewalle will be hired at a cost of $17,000 to help the city correct some concerns about poorly placed paving bricks and trees that were installed many years ago, but that have since heaved and caused pedestrian safety concerns in the heart of the downtown business district.
“We are addressing the changing needs of downtown and this is something that is obvious to us,” Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann said after the unanimous vote to hire Vandewalle was taken. “It seems like yesterday, but we did the downtown streetscape project in the 1990s when the Highway 26 (bypass) was being addressed and we did the bricks and trees. Some parts of that project did not work out. The bricks and trees have been heaving and we thought this was an appropriate time to take care of that.”
Oppermann said the city started looking at its overall downtown when it began to consider what to do with Riverside Alley and the project there. The city is now renovating that area of downtown on the immediate east side of the Rock River — the oldest part of the city since European settlers began building.
“This part of the downtown renovations goes with that (Riverside Alley project),” Oppermann said. “We want to make downtown more pedestrian-friendly.”
In keeping with Tuesday’s resolution, Vandewalle will plan the project and will also aid the city in obtaining grant funding for the more expensive work that will execute the project.
“Vandewalle has been with us for a long time and they help us a lot with grants that relate to street safety,” Oppermann said. “They do the visioning. Then work, that the public will be able to see, will start in 2022.”
Oppermann said the project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2022 and added that the downtown project will not shut the city center down.
“There will be some temporary loss of parking, but it will be done a block a time,” Oppermann said. “We will be replacing the bricks and the trees, but we will keep downtown open.”
Oppermann said he and current city officials, both elected and administrative, are on the same page these days when it comes to their desires to see the historic downtown honored and they want to recognize its history while remaining current and keeping it functional in the modern age.
“This is another initiative to beautify the heart and soul of the community,” Oppermann said. “Compared to what is happening in downtown Watertown, this is a smaller initiative. We need to grow and evolve, but we also need to honor the history, then not be constrained by it.”
