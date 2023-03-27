These fifth-grade students at the East Elementary School of today, here under the watchful eye of Principal Jacob Wichman, are the most recent generation to be able to appreciate the small, colorful tiles that adorn the halls of their school.
JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s East Elementary School students have, since the 1940s, walked past dozens of small, colorful and whimsical decorative ceramic tiles set into the brick walls of the school’s hallways.
Among the images are storybook characters such as sea creatures, monkeys, pigs, clowns, bakers, Humpty Dumpty and what appears to be a bear; or perhaps it’s a large wolf. Only the long-dead artisan knows.
Even among the city’s chief historians, the tiles are a bit of a mystery.
“From what I’ve been told, those tiles were part of the many different government projects of the time that paid artisans for work done in public buildings,” said Vicki Schicker of the Jefferson Historical Society, a former student at the school. “The school opened in 1940, so it was built toward the end of the Great Depression, when the government was still supporting different groups throughout the US.”
A March 7, 1940 special edition of the Jefferson Banner, in which the school — built at a total cost of $158,000 — is profiled, reveals little about the tiles.
A plaque in the front entrance to the school commemorates the federal government’s contribution to the facility and the school’s current principal, Jacob Wichman, like Schicker, said it is likely the tiles were the product of an artisan working in 1939 through the Federal Works Agency’s Public Works Administration under then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
