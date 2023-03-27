JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s East Elementary School students have, since the 1940s, walked past dozens of small, colorful and whimsical decorative ceramic tiles set into the brick walls of the school’s hallways.

Among the images are storybook characters such as sea creatures, monkeys, pigs, clowns, bakers, Humpty Dumpty and what appears to be a bear; or perhaps it’s a large wolf. Only the long-dead artisan knows.

