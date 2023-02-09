JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s business and industrial expansion to the north continues.
The city’s common council unanimously approved a resolution to sell a two-acre parcel in the Jefferson North Business Park — also known as the North Industrial Park — for $40,000 to Chris and Christina Pickett Tuesday evening.
The sale allows the Picketts to expand Pickett Masonry LLC, the business they currently operate from their home at 520 Parkwood Lane and the city to continue to pursue its industrial growth north on land it owns.
The transaction between the city and the Picketts comes on the heels of the city’s approval on Jan. 17 of the sale of a three-acre parcel on North Parkway Street for $60,000 to Todd Schultz. Schultz plans to construct a warehousing, distribution and office facility for Eway Transit LLC.
The development will include construction of an approximately 9,800 square-foot building consisting of warehousing, docks and a small administrative office, according to city officials.
The cost for construction of the development is estimated at $1.7 million, according to city officials.
The two projects fit in with the city’s overall plan to push the business and industrial park north, according to city leaders. The first phase of the park’s expansion occurred last year.
“This was an extension of North Parkway Street, along with utilities, such as electric power, gas, water and sewer,” said Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag. “The second phase will occur this construction season, in the summer of 2023. This involves the further extension of North Parkway, along with utilities.”
Phases 1 and 2 will create approximately 20 acres of industrial property for the city to market, Freitag said.
“The expansion of the north industrial park is required to create additional manufacturing and industrial lots,” Freitag said. “Up until the expansion, the city had no lots to market, because the north and south industrial parks had reached capacity. So, expansion of the north park is a necessity if the city is to promote job creation through manufacturing and industrial expansion.”
The expansion of the north industrial park was most convenient because the city is the owner of approximately 100 acres of adjacent farmland. This allowed for the city to expand the industrial park without acquiring additional property, Freitag said.
Tuesday’s addition of Pickett Masonry to the park is an “excellent” inclusion, because the park is now geared to smaller- and medium-sized businesses in terms of lot sizes and layout, Freitag said.
Both the Pickett Masonry and Eway Transit projects are expected to be constructed this year.
“The city will complete additional earth work for the Pickett site to create a developable lot,” Freitag said. “The city will extend North Parkway with utility extensions to service the Eway Transit Lot and create additional manufacturing and industrial lots this spring and summer.”
