Banners down
City of Jefferson worker Lucas Heideman spent a good portion of Tuesday taking down Gemuetlichkeit Days banners in the downtown area. The festival closed another successful, three-day run this past weekend with its president, Judy Wollin, pleased with events.

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON — As with Watertown's Riverfest, which also has longevity that is measured in decades, Gemuetlichkeit Days 2022 was well into the double digits when it took place this past weekend.

When an event ages that way, winning formulas are well-developed and there is a core crew of volunteers that knows the ropes like the proverbial, "back of the hand."

