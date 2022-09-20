City of Jefferson worker Lucas Heideman spent a good portion of Tuesday taking down Gemuetlichkeit Days banners in the downtown area. The festival closed another successful, three-day run this past weekend with its president, Judy Wollin, pleased with events.
JEFFERSON — As with Watertown's Riverfest, which also has longevity that is measured in decades, Gemuetlichkeit Days 2022 was well into the double digits when it took place this past weekend.
When an event ages that way, winning formulas are well-developed and there is a core crew of volunteers that knows the ropes like the proverbial, "back of the hand."
That being the case, Gemuetlichkeit Days longtime President Judy Wollin said her event again came off without a hitch and enjoyed a post-serious-pandemic attendance that had organizers ecstatic.
We had great attendance on Friday and Saturday — for both music and contests," Wollin said, adding she didn't have any hard-and-fast numbers to relate because festival organizers were still gathering that data.
Wollin said that, most popular in terms of events were the card tournaments, childrens' contests and musical entertainment.
The festival boasted 100 participants for its Euchre tournament, with 33 for Schafskopf. The children's ethnic costume contest had 24 entries. The other children's contests, held outside, had a nice turnout as well, according to Wollin.
The president went on to say that, personally, she enjoyed Mollie B, who was Friday night's entertainment.
"Although all the music was good," she said.
New events were mainly in the entertainment line, Wollin said, because Gemuetlichkeit had a band playing all the time.
"Hence this year's theme of 'Polka Band Bash,' Wollin said. "We had Mollie B on Friday night and Saturday was Val Sigal, Peggy and Hansi Mueller, and Copper Box, plus our regular bands of Mike Schneider, Keith Gennerman Band, Carol and the Keynotes and the Tom Brusky Band."
Changes for this year included moving the card tournaments to the Linden Garten and bringing the Children's Ethnic Costume Contest and Wisconsin Polka Boosters dance lessons into the Black Forest Garten, or what is known the rest of the year as the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center.
"For next year," Wollin said, "some changes will be made for the card players and changing our food vendors. We are going to discuss our 2023 festival at our meeting in October. At that time, we will discuss what changes we wish to make and decide on our musical entertainment."
The parade through downtown Jefferson featured 70 units and the weather was partly cloudy.
"This type of weather was great for watching a parade, and the parade attendees were enthusiastic," Wollin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.