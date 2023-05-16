JEFFERSON — Glenn and Amber Fleming were just settling down for a quiet winter’s evening earlier this year when there came a knock on the door.
Their friend Jeff Schmidt seemingly needed some help unloading some donations for the upcoming meat raffle for the Jefferson Sno-Hawks snowmobile club.
So the Flemings hopped in Schmidt’s vehicle and headed toward The Heron’s Landing, where the raffle would be held. But Schmidt kept driving past, and the Flemings realized they’d been kidnapped.
It’s proud tradition in the Gemuetlichkeit organization, which closely guards the identities of its incoming king and queen between January — when the new royal couple is chosen from among the nominees from the community — and mid-May, when their identity is revealed at the Gemuetlichkeit May Ball.
No one is supposed to know who the new king and queen are (even close members of their family) until their official coronation at May Ball. Thus all the secrecy.
By the time the “kidnapped” Flemings arrived at the home of Deb and Jeff Hans, the 2021 Gemuetlichkeit king and queen, they had a good idea of what was happening. They’d been chosen to reign over the Jefferson community’s annual German heritage fest.
Joining the three most recent royal couples at the Hans home, they enjoyed a spread of German food and drink, and happily accepted their new royal roles.
Over the next several months, the Flemings would be whisked away regularly for planning purposes. The highlight of their incipient reign came during a trip to Chicago, where they were outfitted in full German regalia.
The Flemings managed to keep their royal identities secret from even their two children: Bryce, a seventh-grader at Jefferson Middle School, and Chase, a third-grader at West Elementary School.
Their kids learned only on the day of May Ball, when the new royal couple interreupted Chase’s family birthday party, entering in their sashes and German gear and polkaing across the room to the strains of “Roll Out the Barrel.”
Pretty soon, the boys had donned lederhosen and the Flemings’ nieces dirndls (traditional German dresses) and everyone was heading to May Ball, held at the Fairview Inn and Sports Bar.
There, a full crowd awaited of longtime Gemuetlichkeit supporters and community members, none of them clued in to the identity of the new royals except the selection committee of the past three kings and queens.
Following a “final dance” to the strains of “Edelweiss” played by the Tom Brusky Band, 2022 king and queen Corby and Bethany Stallman read out increasingly specific clues about the new royals, and then the Fleming family emerged from the back room to join the crowd and start their reign.
Background
The Flemings, like 50-plus years of past kings and queens, share two important attributes: a German heritage and a strong love of the Jefferson community.
Glenn, the son of the late Guy Fleming and Dorothy Street, graduated from Jefferson High School in 1993. He worked as a union electrician for 29 years and currently serves as project manager for Westphal and Company. He has served as the president of the Jefferson Sno-Hawks for 20 years and is a volunteer coach for his children’s basketball, baseball and football teams. He also served a term on the Jefferson School Board.
Amber, the daughter of David and the late Sherry Becker, graduated from Jefferson High School in 2000. She went on to earn a degree in communication disodrers from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and currently works as a certified screen specialist for Inclusa, a statewide managed care organization. She also does a lot of volunteering through the West Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization.
The royal couple knew each other through the queen’s cousin but didn’t start dating until 2006. They married in 2012 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Their middle-schooler, Bryce, plays baseball, football and basketball and is on the Jefferson Sportsman’s Club’s youth trapshooting team. Their elementary-schooler, Chase, plays baseball, football, basketball and soccer and also participates in numerous school clubs, including the Garden Club, STEM Club and Crochet Club.
As a family, the Flemings enjoy hunting, fishing and getting outdoors.
The queen has German heritage on both sides of her family. Her paternal great-grandfather was born in Germany in 1875 and eventually migrated to the United States, spending his life farming.
Her maternal great-grandfather and great-grandmother were also born in Germany, the great-grandfather in Saxony Kingdom State in 1878 and her great-grandmother in Coburg and Gotha Scachsen, Germany, in 1880. His family eventually came to the U.S. and settled in Colby, Wis. to farm, while her family came to the U.S. when she was 2.
The king’s German heritage comes from his paternal side. His paternal great-great grandmother was born in 1837 in Prussia, Germany, migrating to the U.S. in 1858 and eventually settling near Freedom, Wis. The king’s maternal side has Native Amerivan, Irish, English, Scottish and Polish roots.
The new royals thanked the selection committee of recent royals who have been such great friends and mentors over the past few months.
They said they look forward to an exciting summer full of activities promoting Gemuetlichkeit Days across the region, starting with Syttende Mai in Stoughton later this month.
Then the highlight of their year will come as they reign over Jefferson’s 52nd annual Gemuetlichkeit Days Sept. 15-17. The theme for this year’s fest, “Jagen Zum Feiern,” translates to “Hunting to Celebrate.” The three-day German heritage festival, centered at Jefferson County Fair Park, includes a whirlwind of German music, entertainment, costume, food, and more.
