JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has named Anna Jensen as its new executive director.
Jensen brings six years of experience with chamber of commerce event management and relationship building.
She most recently served as the associate director of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Jensen’s background includes being the executive director of Downtown West Bend Association, ambassador for two chambers of commerce and a sales representative for a radio station.
“This position is a great blend of my membership organization experience, event planning and my love for connecting businesses to resources,” she said. “Having spent the last five-and-a-half years involved in non-profit association, I’m excited to listen to, and learn from, the Jefferson community. There is so much growth opportunity in Jefferson and I am excited to be a part of it.”
Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Vice President Adriane Stubes said, “The chamber has been in a state of transition over the past year. Jensen was a great choice for the position because of her enthusiasm. As a board we are honored to have her in the executive director role and looking forward we see her skill set as a real asset to Jefferson.”
Jensen succeeds Jen Pinnow, who served as the chamber executive for more than three years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.