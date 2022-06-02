JEFFERSON — With all of the solemnity and flourishes of long-standing tradition, Jefferson High School’s Class of 2022 will celebrate its commencement at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, in the high school auditorium.
This marks Jefferson High School’s 138th annual graduation ceremony. In keeping with tradition, graduates will be wearing mortarboards and gowns in the school colors, with sashes and cords designating special honor status.
The event will start with the processional to the time-honored strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” as the graduates-to-be file up onto the stage.
Giving the welcome speech will be Student Council President David Evan Neitzel.
Next to speak will be foreign exchange student Haoming Li from China, sharing what it has been like to join the Class of 2022 in its final year in high school and to become part of the greater community of Jefferson.
The Jefferson High School Combined Choirs will perform “I Lived” by Jacob Narverud.
Then the high school’s Vocal Jazz Ensemble will perform “In My Life,” by Steve Zegree.
Next, Salutatorian Lauren Dempsey will speak, followed by Class of 2022 Valedictorian Joanna Guevara.
Serving as the keynote speaker will be Jefferson High School alumnus Karene Boos of the Class of 1991.
Officially presenting the Class of 2022 will be principal Nicholas Skretta, and officially accepting the class will be Superintendent Charles Urness.
The two co-presidents of the Class of 2022, Kendal Busler and Jadyn Splittgerber, will introduce the graduates as they cross the stage.
Presenting the diplomas will be two school board members, Terri Wenkman and Georgia McWilliam.
The event will close with a recessional into the auditorium lobby, where the graduates will be joined by their family members and other well-wishers.
