This is the first in a series on area foreign exchange students.
JEFFERSON — From Guangzhou in Southern China, Haoming Li never had been to the United States before arriving in Jefferson in August as one of Jefferson High School’s two foreign students.
Despite the many adjustments he has had to make to the winter weather and to cultural differences, Li is enjoying his stay in Jefferson, especially the opportunity his exchange experience has afforded him to play American sports.
In fact, when Li arrived ahead of the opening of the school year, football practice was already in full swing, and the Chinese student had a steep learning curve, starting out with the junior varsity team and eventually joining the varsity squad.
Next came basketball, which he had played for six years in China, but under a different set of rules. Starting again with the JV team, Li practiced and practiced to master the subtleties of the American version of the game.
In the spring, Li looks forward to joining the baseball team, completing the trifecta of classic American sports.
Li, 17, and Jefferson High School’s other foreign student, Felipe Torres of Brazil, have two host moms this year, living in Jefferson with Jenoveve and Melissa Sears and a 19-year-old host brother, David Rios.
Back home in China, Li is the only child of two educational professionals. His mom is a professor of accounting and his dad is a university office in Li’s cosmopolitan hometown.
Li said he got connected to the AFS (American Foreign Service) exchange student program through a friend of his mom’s, who works with the program on the Chinese side.
He actually applied to come to the United States last year, but the whole program was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the program resumed, albeit with strict COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements.
He said that it’s interesting to see how different countries are taking different measures to fight off COVID-19. In China, masks are a universal and widely accepted pandemic precaution, while here in the U.S. they’re the subject of a lot of debate and even the schools have gone “mask-optional.”
He noted that many Chinese participants head to countries in Europe so these programs are really full. He decided to try for the United States instead.
While participants get to select a country of their preference, they don’t get to choose what area of that country they wind up in, so it was a surprise when he looked up his destination online and found the city he’d be coming to had only a few thousand residents.
The Jefferson community has been extremely welcoming, however, Li said, and he has already developed close friendships with some of his fellow athletes, notably Brady Lehman and Evan Neitzel.
“I learned a lot and made some good friends,” Li said of his sports experience.
At Jefferson High School, Li is taking Intro to Foods, Team Sports, Veterinary Science, Advanced Placement Calculus, Advanced Placement Chemistry, Spanish I and World Civilizations.
In addition to his full sports calendar, he is active with the AFS club, taking part in the Gemuetlichkeit Days parade and doing other community activities.
He said that being a student at Jefferson High School is really different than his experience back home, where he attends a boarding school.
The school is academically focused, with classes running from 6:30 to 9:30 in the morning, a 10-minute break between classes, a longer lunch period and a one-hour afternoon break. Once the formal school day ends around 5:30 p.m., students head back to their dormitory for free time, which includes an enforced silent study hour.
As to the location, Li said he has really enjoyed living near the Rock River and the “beautiful” pedestrian walkbridge.
Getting to see Jefferson in a variety of seasons has been a treat, Li said. Where he lives, on the coast in South China, it’s hot in every season.
Although his ancestry is half-Mongolian on his mom’s side and he was born in the north, this marks his first time experiencing snow.
Li said he has also really enjoyed the cultural experience of being part of greater Jefferson, from winter recreation to community festivals like Gemuetlichkeit Days and Jefferson’s Holiday Parade of Lights.
Finally, he said coming to Jefferson has really given him the chance to experience a slower pace of life — enabling him to relax and just take everything in.
