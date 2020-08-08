JEFFERSON — Friday’s in-person commencement ceremony on the Jefferson High School football field looked like no other in the history of the school, with masked graduates six feet apart across the full extent of the bleachers and family members spaced out six feet distant from each other across the field.
Yet it still had the tenor of a traditional commencement, with the graduation caps and gowns, solemn speeches and milestones remembered.
Friday evening’s ceremony provided perfect weather, warm but not hot, with the sinking sun casting the graduates in their mortarboards into silhouette on the stands.
Kicking off the ceremony, Jefferson High School principal Steve Dinkel said that 2020 will forever be remembered as a year of uncertainty. However, this strange year has also provided an opportunity to learn and grow despite — and in some ways, because of — the challenges inherent in coming of age during a pandemic.
Stepping up to the microphone, student speaker Anna Kallsen, valedictorian of the Class of 2020, cheered, “We finally made it!”
That traditional phrase has gained even more depth this year in the context of the unexpected challenges students and the rest of the population have dealt with during the coronavirus pandemic these past five months, Kallsen said.
At times, it was uncertain whether the Class of 2020 would ever be able to gather for an in-person ceremony, Kallsen said. Now here they were, spaced apart, but still celebrating together.
She noted that not all of their classmates could make it to the in-person ceremony, some having entered boot camp in the military, and others having left for opportunities in higher education or the workforce.
However, she said, the class as a whole shared a collective gratitude and team spirit — along with a “common hatred for the Fitness Gram,” the valedictorian quipped, referring to the semi-annual aerobic pacer test all students must take.
Kallsen said no one could have predicted that the school year as we know it would end on a random Friday in March, as the entire world stepped into a new reality.
Looking at the forced school closures another way, though, Kallsen said she liked to think that the Class of 2020 had earned a certain number of snow days throughout their 13-year educational career, and these all paid out at once at the end of their senior year.
Being able to come together today, even with limitations, made the landmark event of graduation even more meaningful, Kallsen said, noting that this ceremony earned its poignance due to all of the fun the class has had together through the years.
Serving as the featured speaker for graduation was Joan Fitzgerald, a longtime teacher at Jefferson High School who retired this spring.
“Many of my friends and family have made the comment that it’s about time I graduated from high school,” Fitzgerald said with a smile.
On this occasion, the 33-plus-year math teacher said, she feels some of the same emotions that members of the Class of 2020 must be experiencing as they embark on the next chapter of their lives during this tumultuous and uncertain time.
Fitzgerald gave her speech in the form of a top-10 list, a la retired talk show host David Letterman, sharing songs she had found meaningful throughout her life and especially at this juncture.
Starting the list at No. 10 was “Que Sera Sera” (Whatever will be, will be), which urges listeners to live for the day and to let go of those things they can’t control.
Next on her top 10 list were “I Did It My Way” by Frank Sinatra, “Heal the World,” by Michael Jackson, “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, and “Unanswered Prayers” by Garth Brooks.
From this last song, Fitzgerald quoted a line that referred to unanswered prayers as one of God’s greatest gifts. In other words, what initially seems like a disappointment or even a disaster might bring untold blessings down the line.
“Happiness isn’t getting what you want; it’s being happy with what you’ve got,” Fitzgerald said.
Moving up the list, Fitzgerald quoted the song “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge, and “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head,” a line from which states, “I’m never gonna stop the rain by complaining.”
“There will be rain in your life,” Fitzgerald commented. “No one gets through life without having to deal with some hardship. We can’t control the rain, but we can control our reaction to it.”
Next, she cited another Michael Jackson classic, “Man in the Mirror,” which urges people, when they wish to make a change, to start with themselves.
Next, she quoted a line from Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancin’ in the Dark,” which said, “You can’t start a fire without a spark.” She urged graduates to ignite change through small, but positive, actions.
At No. 1 on her list was “Be a Light,” by Thomas Rhett.
The song says, “In a world full of hate, be a light. When you do somebody wrong, make it right. Oh, don’t hide in the dark; you were born to shine. In a world full of hate, be a light.”
“I challenge each of you here today to do your part to make a difference, find your passion, work hard for what you believe in and, most importantly, in a world full of hate, be a light for your friends, your family and your community,” Fitzgerald said.
Dinkel recognized this year’s retirees, including Fitzgerald; Kathy Tuinstra-Schereck, who had the honor of introducing the graduates; and Lynn Weyer, who could not be present for Friday’s ceremony.
Superintendent Mark Rollefson offered a few remarks, saying that set against the rollercoaster of a spring this class experienced, it is inspiring that so many members of The Class of 2020 are ready to take on new roles in the workforce and in higher education.
“This particular class will go down in history,” the superintendent said. “You have had to learn resiliency at a greater level than any other class.”
Then came the presentation of diplomas. Instead of crossing the stage as traditional, graduates crossed the bleachers, then headed to the edge of the field to reunite with their families and exit.
By the time the final names were called, the field was practically empty.
Meanwhile, what normally would have been a writhing sea of graduates and well-wishers outside the field was instead a slow-moving river, with occasional whirls and eddies as friends joined for a swift photo and family members paused for a quick hug.
As the sun set, the field emptied, and the Class of 2020 headed onward in all directions — never to come together in quite the same way again.
